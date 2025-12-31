Kanye West Addresses Viral 'Fake' Bucket List That Said He Wanted to Learn 'Pole Dancing'
Dec. 31 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Kanye West responded with a message after a bucket list believed to be his began circulating online.
“That so called bucket list is fake,” West, 48, wrote via X on Monday, December 29. “It’s not my handwriting.”
Kanye West's 'Fake' Bucket List Went Viral
The handwritten bucket list, which was shared a day earlier, included ambitious goals like climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, buying a house in Jamaica, writing a book and visiting the Amazon.
However, fans were thrown off by the list’s final item, which read, “learn to pole dance.”
"LEARN TO POLE DANCE???" one observer questioned in the comments section. "Only the last one is strange."
Fans Debunked Items on Kanye West's Viral Bucket List
Others quickly began debunking the bucket list, pointing out that the “Heartless” rapper had already accomplished items on the list.
“He already been to Christ the Redeemer, something is off,” one user wrote.
Meanwhile, another follower added, “lol just unconfirmed fan fiction dawg at least cite a source.”
Kanye West Recently Reunited With Kim Kardashian
West made headlines earlier this week after reuniting with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and their four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – over the Christmas holiday. The Skims founder and “Runaway” artist were reportedly “cordial with each other” and are working on improving their coparenting relationship.
West was later seen at Disney California Adventure Park on December 28 with two of his children, Saint and Chicago, and his wife, Bianca Censori. The pair, who were guided by security, were dressed low-key for the occasion as they joined their kids on thrilling rides, including the Incredicoaster, the park's largest rollercoaster, and the Grizzly River Run water ride.
Kim Kardashian Has 'Rules' for Bianca Censori
The former flames tied the knot in 2014 and were married for nearly seven years before The Kardashians star filed for divorce in February 2021. Their split was finalized in November 2022, and West married Censori just one month later. In the past, multiple outlets reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had implemented “rules” for her and West’s kids while under his new wife’s care.
“Kim is very strict with her kids,” a source explained of the new family dynamic in April. “And she doesn’t want them thinking they can get away with whatever they want just because they’re with their stepmom.”