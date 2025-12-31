Kanye West Addresses Viral 'Fake' Bucket List That Said He Wanted to Learn 'Pole Dancing'

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West responded with a message after a bucket list believed to be his began circulating online. “That so called bucket list is fake,” West, 48, wrote via X on Monday, December 29. “It’s not my handwriting.”

Kanye West's 'Fake' Bucket List Went Viral

Source: MEGA Kanye West addressed a viral 'fake' bucket list that claimed he wanted to learn how to pole dance.

The handwritten bucket list, which was shared a day earlier, included ambitious goals like climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, buying a house in Jamaica, writing a book and visiting the Amazon. However, fans were thrown off by the list’s final item, which read, “learn to pole dance.” "LEARN TO POLE DANCE???" one observer questioned in the comments section. "Only the last one is strange."

View this post on Instagram Source: @styleconcept001/Instagram A bucket list that was believed to by Kanye West's went viral online.

Fans Debunked Items on Kanye West's Viral Bucket List

Source: MEGA Fans of Kanye West were quick to point out which items the rapper had already completed.

Others quickly began debunking the bucket list, pointing out that the “Heartless” rapper had already accomplished items on the list. “He already been to Christ the Redeemer, something is off,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another follower added, “lol just unconfirmed fan fiction dawg at least cite a source.”

Kanye West Recently Reunited With Kim Kardashian

Source: MEGA Kanye West made headlines for reuniting with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, over the Christmas holidays.

