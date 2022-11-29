Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Settle Divorce After Intense Battle, Rapper Must Pay Ex $200K A Month In Child Support
It's over! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally settled their divorce.
According to the settlement, both parties will get joint custody, and they will be able to have "equal access" to their four children, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.
Additionally, the rapper, 45, will have to pay the reality star, 42, $200,000 a month in child support — and he's responsible for 50 percent of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition. West also must pay for 50 percent of their children's security expenses.
If the two, who called it quits in 2021, ever get into an argument about the children, they have both agreed to participate in mediation. But if one of them doesn't cooperate, the other makes the decision by default.
As OK! previously reported, the "Stronger" singer failed to show up to his scheduled deposition last week.
Ever since the Hulu star and West split, the latter has been acting out. First, he made antisemitic comments on Twitter, and he later announced he would be running for president in 2024.
As a result, Kardashian has felt uneasy about the whole situation.
“Kim has been getting heat from the other parents at Saint’s soccer games and the consensus among the parents is that they do not want Kanye to be attending their kid’s games with the volatile hate that he has been spewing,” an insider explained.
“Many of the families and kids are Jewish and they feel personally attacked by Kanye, which is most likely what caused the altercation at Saint’s soccer game. Kim feels helpless because she does not have any control over Kanye,” the source continued. “Kim really cannot tell Kanye to do anything because that will make him do the opposite.”
Recently, it seems like the Skims founder has tried to stay away from the drama.
"Let go of everything that doesn’t support the next version of yourself and your life," the mogul shared on her Instagram Story recently.