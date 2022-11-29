Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Settle Divorce After Intense Battle, Rapper Must Pay Ex $200K A Month In Child Support

Additionally, the rapper, 45, will have to pay the reality star, 42, $200,000 a month in child support — and he's responsible for 50 percent of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition. West also must pay for 50 percent of their children's security expenses.

If the two, who called it quits in 2021, ever get into an argument about the children, they have both agreed to participate in mediation. But if one of them doesn't cooperate, the other makes the decision by default.