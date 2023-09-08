OK Magazine
Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Relationship Timeline in 9 Clicks: From Co-Workers to Lovers

Sep. 8 2023, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

November 2020: Kanye West and Bianca Censori Meet for the First Time

kanye west and bianca censoris relationship timeline in clicks from co workers to partners in crime
Bianca Censori said she was not a huge fan of Kanye West's music before their paths crossed.

Bianca Censori joined Kanye West's fashion brand, Yeezy, in November 2020 and started working for the rapper as an architectural designer.

One of the rapper's friends revealed in an interview on the Ben, Liam and Belle show that she dropped out of the University of Melbourne after the musician found her on Instagram and told her to work for him.

December 2022: West Hinted at Their Romance With a Song

kanye west and bianca censoris relationship timeline in clicks from co workers to partners in crime
West was linked to several women after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

In a since-deleted Instagram post on December 7, West hinted at his relationship with Censori with his song "Censori Overload."

January 2023: Romance Rumors Started

kanye west and bianca censoris relationship timeline in clicks from co workers to partners in crime
They have been criticized for their questionable fashion sense over the past few months.

Although the "Jesus Is King" rapper dropped the song, romance rumors only surfaced in January when photographs of them dining together at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills surfaced. They were also spotted walking hand-in-hand at the hotel days prior.

January 13, 2023: They Reportedly Wed

kanye west and bianca censoris relationship timeline in clicks from co workers to partners in crime
West and Censori have never spoken about their marriage since the news broke.

TMZ broke the news about their secret wedding days after the duo's outing. The news outlet said they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills but never filed a marriage certificate.

"Kanye and Bianca did have a small marriage ceremony, friends don't know if it's legal, but it's very real to them," a source told Us Weekly.

While they spent their honeymoon at Amangiri resort in Utah, insiders claimed that Kim Kardashian was not a fan of West's new muse and thought it might be a PR stunt.

January 22, 2023: Censori Meets North West

kanye west and bianca censoris relationship timeline in clicks from co workers to partners in crime
West shares four children with his ex-wife.

West brought Censori closer to his family, starting with his eldest child with Kardashian.

The couple took North West to dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. Photos from the outing, obtained by Daily Mail, also captured West's gold ring.

March 2023: Censori and West Spend Time With North West

kanye west and bianca censoris relationship timeline in clicks from co workers to partners in crime
Kim Kardashian is reportedly worried about her children because of Kanye West's problematic behavior and recent outings.

Censori grew closer to North as she and West visited Universal Studios Hollywood together.

June 2023: Their Relationship Is Blossoming

kanye west and bianca censoris relationship timeline in clicks from co workers to partners in crime
Reports said Kanye West is transforming Bianca Censori — similar to what he did with Kim Kardashian.

As they reached the sixth month of their marriage, a source told Us Weekly that they're in a good place.

"Kanye feels like he finally met someone who truly gets him and loves him for the person he is," said the source. "Bianca complements Kanye on so many levels and he loves that they can work and collaborate together on projects. He appreciates and respects her opinions, even if they don't always agree."

The insider added that West was feeling better than ever because of Censori.

June–July 2023: They Went to Tokyo

kanye west and bianca censoris relationship timeline in clicks from co workers to partners in crime
They previously sparked pregnancy rumors, but other sources said they have yet to expand their family.

West and Censori jetted to Japan, where they stayed for a couple of days. They added s— toy stores as one of their destinations while visiting the Don Quijote discount store.

August 2023: The Controversial Italian Vacation

kanye west and bianca censoris relationship timeline in clicks from co workers to partners in crime
The couple is currently under probe due to what happened during their boat ride.

The couple took another overseas trip but raised eyebrows because of their wardrobe choices. At one point, Censori only wore a completely see-through body suit and sheer tights. They also had their intimate moments in public.

However, their most controversial outing yet happened when they rented a boat, where they were spotted in a compromising position.

"The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant embassies," Italian police said, per the Daily Mail. "The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency which is punishable by an administrative sanction."

