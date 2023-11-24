Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Spotted Getting Cozy in Dubai After Split Rumors Swirl
Kanye West and Bianca Censori seem to still be going strong despite split rumors swirling.
On Thursday, November 23, the pair were spotted getting cozy in Dubai at the Royal Atlantis hotel with Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign and more.
In a video clip, the duo were seen getting cozy as they partied and looked loved-up.
The rapper, 46, who wore a black hoodie, was all smiles, while his wife, 28, wore a string bikini top and a skirt.
Some people were thrilled to see the the musician so happy. One person wrote, "Kanye looks so happy and at peace," while another added, "I love Ye's smile!"
A third person added, "ye happy as h---. bro got the biggest smile in the room."
As OK! previously reported, West and Censori made headlines when they got married in December 2022.
Since then, they've been spotted out and about, but according to a recent report, the couple recently decided to take "a break."
“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” an insider previously revealed to The U.S. Sun. “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”
While the architect has been good for the artist, the relationship has seemingly “taken its toll on her a bit with everyone having their opinion."
West has been spending time in Saudi Arabia, but Censori's friends made it clear she should be careful going forward with the dad-of-four, who is known for his outbursts and controversial remarks.
“[Censori] may go back to him for the album launch — she loves the lifestyle — but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn’t,” the insider dished, adding that West's biggest worry is “finding distribution after losing so many connections due to his antisemitic remarks last year.”
According to another insider, West has set rules for his wife, including how she must “never speak,” “wear what he wants her to wear,” “eat certain food items” and “work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.”
“She knows that she has shut out those close to her, and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage,” the insider continued, adding that Censori is “aware of Kanye’s controlling ways” and “starting to see things from an outside perspective."