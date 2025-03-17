or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kanye West
OK LogoNEWS

Kanye West Calls 50 Cent 'One of My Favorite People' After 'Power' Actor Defended Him During Public Backlash Over Racist Rants

Composite photo of Kanye West and 50 Cent
Source: mega

Kanye West praised 50 Cent a few months after the latter supported the dad-of-four over his racist social media rants.

By:

March 17 2025, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

While many of Kanye West's recent tweets have offended the masses, he did share at least one nice remark on social media.

On Monday, March 17, the rapper posted a photo of 50 Cent and called him "one of my favorite people."

"He will be one of the people who brings back black economic independence," West added.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west calls cent one favorite people supported racist rants
Source: mega

Kanye West called 50 Cent 'one of my favorite people' in a Monday, March 17, post.

Article continues below advertisement

The dad-of-four's comment comes about one month after 50 Cent was one of the few people to defend West, 47, amid his racist social media rants.

As OK! reported, when the Yeezy designer's X account was temporarily deactivated, the "Candy Shop" vocalist, 49, uploaded a screenshot of a Deadline article with the title "Kanye West’s X Account Deactivated After He Declared ‘I’m A Nazi’ In Deluge Of Antisemitism."

Under the image, 50 Cent wrote, "I don’t understand what he doing, but this don’t feel right. WTF."

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west calls cent one favorite people supported racist rants
Source: mega

50 Cent defended West when his social media account was deactivated due to his racist tweets.

Article continues below advertisement

After making countless antisemitic tweets that included swastikas, West said he was "logging out of Twitter" and thanked new X owner Elon Musk, 53, for "allowing" him "to vent."

"It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip," the "Stronger" rapper continued. "Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight."

The Tesla founder made it seem like he wasn't on West's side, as he tweeted shortly after, "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore."

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west calls cent one favorite people supported racist rants
Source: mega

The dad-of-four recently publicized his feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

Nonetheless, West's account was reactivated not long after.

The Chicago native has recently caused more drama online after he released a song that featured Sean "Diddy" Combs and his daughter North West — something ex-wife Kim Kardashian tried to prevent him from doing since Combs is currently in prison on s-- trafficking charges.

West released the track but then quickly deleted it, and he also shared screenshots of his text message conversation with his former spouse.

Article continues below advertisement

The SKIMS designer was able to try and stop her ex from using North, 11, since she's the one who trademarked all four of their children's names.

In Kanye's post, a legal noticed read, "Kim does not believe that participation in this project is in North’s best interest..."

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west calls cent one favorite people supported racist rants
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian is trying to prevent West from including their daughter on a track with disgraced star Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

That was followed by the reality star telling Kanye, "I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18 it goes to her. So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!"

A frustrated Kanye replied back, "Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me."

An insider claimed the mom-of-four is now thinking of filing for sole legal custody of their kids.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.