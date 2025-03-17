Kanye West Calls 50 Cent 'One of My Favorite People' After 'Power' Actor Defended Him During Public Backlash Over Racist Rants
While many of Kanye West's recent tweets have offended the masses, he did share at least one nice remark on social media.
On Monday, March 17, the rapper posted a photo of 50 Cent and called him "one of my favorite people."
"He will be one of the people who brings back black economic independence," West added.
The dad-of-four's comment comes about one month after 50 Cent was one of the few people to defend West, 47, amid his racist social media rants.
As OK! reported, when the Yeezy designer's X account was temporarily deactivated, the "Candy Shop" vocalist, 49, uploaded a screenshot of a Deadline article with the title "Kanye West’s X Account Deactivated After He Declared ‘I’m A Nazi’ In Deluge Of Antisemitism."
Under the image, 50 Cent wrote, "I don’t understand what he doing, but this don’t feel right. WTF."
After making countless antisemitic tweets that included swastikas, West said he was "logging out of Twitter" and thanked new X owner Elon Musk, 53, for "allowing" him "to vent."
"It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip," the "Stronger" rapper continued. "Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight."
The Tesla founder made it seem like he wasn't on West's side, as he tweeted shortly after, "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore."
Nonetheless, West's account was reactivated not long after.
The Chicago native has recently caused more drama online after he released a song that featured Sean "Diddy" Combs and his daughter North West — something ex-wife Kim Kardashian tried to prevent him from doing since Combs is currently in prison on s-- trafficking charges.
West released the track but then quickly deleted it, and he also shared screenshots of his text message conversation with his former spouse.
The SKIMS designer was able to try and stop her ex from using North, 11, since she's the one who trademarked all four of their children's names.
In Kanye's post, a legal noticed read, "Kim does not believe that participation in this project is in North’s best interest..."
That was followed by the reality star telling Kanye, "I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18 it goes to her. So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!"
A frustrated Kanye replied back, "Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me."
An insider claimed the mom-of-four is now thinking of filing for sole legal custody of their kids.