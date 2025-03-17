Kanye West Declares Men 'Make the Final Decision' as Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Considers Seeking Sole Legal Custody of Their Children
Kanye West has added misogyny to his long list of controversial qualities.
On Monday, March 17, the problematic rapper took to X (formerly named Twitter) with an offensive message after dropping a song featuring imprisoned Sean "Diddy" Combs, as well as his and Kim Kardashian's 11-year-old daughter, North West, against his ex-wife's wishes.
"THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION," Kanye declared after releasing the track in a since-deleted upload, though social media users quickly made copies of the song, titled "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine," online.
Kanye additionally shared a shocking "casting call" post on Sunday, March 16, in which he requested "all male" volunteers for a "hooligan choir to give the sound of the Vultures number one song 'Carnival.'"
"NO FAT PEOPLE," the "Runaway" rapper stated, noting an additional requirement that individuals must be "the skin complexion of Sean Combs or darker."
"With shaved heads OR must be willing to shave head if approved. MUST BE COMFORTABLE WEARING SWASTIKAS," Kanye noted after releasing merchandise with the antisemitic Nazi symbol displayed in front.
Kanye’s actions have reportedly caused Kim to "seriously consider" requesting sole legal custody of the former flames’ four children: North, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5 — a source spilled to TMZ.
The insider mentioned how Kanye and Kim's divorce settlement requires the exes to go before a private judge and reach an agreement.
Kim was allegedly present at a mediation with her lawyer Laura Wasser and Kanye's lawyer Patrick DeCarolis, where it was supposedly decided that "North would not appear on any version of the song if released."
Despite the reported conclusion of Kim and her ex-husband's legal mediation, Kanye exposed screenshots of the exes' text message conversation feuding over the inclusion of their daughter North rapping on a song with Combs — who has been imprisoned since September 2024 on racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
In an attempt to stop Kanye from dropping the song, Kim informed her ex-husband she had control over the trademark involving North's name.
"Kim is the sole and exclusive owner of all trademarks relating to North West’s name, including North West Mark. Ye’s use of North’s name, likeness and trademark in connection with this recording is not only a violation of the parties' 2022 Stipulated Judgment as the parties share joint legal custody, but also an infringement under stare and federal laws," a legal notice sent to Kanye read.
The message continued: "Kim does not believe that participation in this project is in North’s best interest."
After receiving the statement, Kanye sent a screen grab of it to Kim while insisting he was "never speaking with" the mother of his four children again.
In response, Kim sternly said: "I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18 it goes to her. So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!"
"We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids’ names and trademarks so no one else would take them," she explained.