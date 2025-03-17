Kim Kardashian Poses in Open-Back Dress After Kanye West Drags Their Daughter North, 11, Into Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal
Kim Kardashian is posing through the drama.
The reality star returned to Instagram with a series of stunning photos and videos of herself just moments after ex-husband Kanye West brought their co-parenting drama online.
Captioning her post with a simple cake emoji, Kardashian shared several pictures and clips of herself in a body-hugging white and red dress.
The piece featured an open-back design with thin straps and a cleavage-baring bust. The 44-year-old accessorized her lavish look with a carpet-like dark red coat. The inside of the cover-up matched the colored print of her dress.
Kardashian slicked her hair back into a bun for the glamorous style, as she added a thick choker necklace and heavy glam.
In the comments section of the post, social media users questioned the timing of The Kardashians star's upload after West shared screenshots of the parents-of-four's text conversation via X (formerly named Twitter).
"Had to post this to distract from our last two posts lmao," a hater declared regarding the star's recent uploads of the socialite posing with a Tesla and a robot from the luxurious automotive company.
"She thinks we have amnesia 😂," a second critic claimed, as a third person noted: "Kimberly Kardashian we have other things to worry about #saveNorth."
Kardashian's upload comes after West took to social media on Sunday, March 16, to call out his ex-wife for trademarking their children's names after the reality star attempted to block the controversial rapper's attempt at featuring their 11-year-old daughter, North West, on a song with her dad and Sean "Diddy" Combs — who is currently in prison on racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
"Kim is the sole and exclusive owner of all trademarks relating to north West’s name, including North West Mark. Ye’s use of North’s name, likeness and trademark in connection with this recording is not only a violation of the parties' 2022 Stipulated Judgment as the parties share joint legal custody, but also an infringement under stare and federal laws," read a message shared by Kanye, seemingly copied from some sort of legal notice.
"Kim does not believe that participation in this project is in North’s best interest and asked..." the rest of the post read, with the remainder being cut off.
Kanye additionally shared his text messages with Kim online, with the "I Wonder" hitmaker informing his ex-wife he was "never speaking with" her again in response to the trademark notice.
"I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18 it goes to her. So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!" Kim said to Kanye, though the record producer supposedly released the track anyway via a since-deleted post. "We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids’ names and trademarks so no one else would take them."
In response, West warned: "Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me."