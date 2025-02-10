'WTF!': Rapper 50 Cent Shockingly Defends Kanye West After His X Account Is Deactivated

“Elon [Musk] literally did a Nazi salute and nobody said nothing,” artist Aisha Hall wrote. “And Kanye is showing it really matters who says/does what. This whole system is a joke.”

Many other users had similar sentiments, with one noting it was “insane” to cancel West and not Musk, while another shared it showed “Elon Musk can do it openly and everyone clap for it but [if] he say[s] it, he gets banned.” Still, another person said it’s “OK to be a YT [sic] nazi just not a Black one.”

Some users criticized West on 50 Cent’s post, with one explaining the "Stronger" singer “hasn’t been right since he walked head first into that wrong way sign in 2011,” while another said they “miss the old Kanye.”