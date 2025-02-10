'WTF!': Rapper 50 Cent Shockingly Defends Kanye West After His X Account Is Deactivated
Rapper 50 Cent has entered the conversation, sharing his thoughts about Kanye West’s X account getting deactivated in the wake of his three-day hate-filled rant.
The “In Da Club” rapper shared a screenshot of a Deadline article entitled, “Kanye West’s X Account Deactivated After He Declared ‘I’m A Nazi’ In Deluge Of Antisemitism” to his Instagram. “I don’t understand what he doing, but this don’t feel right,” he captioned the post on February 10. “WTF.”
His comments section was immediately flooded with responses.
“Elon [Musk] literally did a Nazi salute and nobody said nothing,” artist Aisha Hall wrote. “And Kanye is showing it really matters who says/does what. This whole system is a joke.”
Many other users had similar sentiments, with one noting it was “insane” to cancel West and not Musk, while another shared it showed “Elon Musk can do it openly and everyone clap for it but [if] he say[s] it, he gets banned.” Still, another person said it’s “OK to be a YT [sic] nazi just not a Black one.”
Some users criticized West on 50 Cent’s post, with one explaining the "Stronger" singer “hasn’t been right since he walked head first into that wrong way sign in 2011,” while another said they “miss the old Kanye.”
As OK! previously reported, West made a final post on X on February 9 to say he was “logging out of Twitter.”
“I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent,” he said at the time. “It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight.”
Musk soon chimed in to confirm West would not be on X going forward, sharing, “Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore.”
West’s departure from X came on the cusp of some of the most outlandish and offensive things he’s ever put out on social media.
“I love Hitler,” he wrote in a post on February 7. “Now what b-----.” He also claimed he was “a Nazi” and asked his fans to refer to him as “Yadolf Yitler.”
OK! shared West’s shocking allegation he slept with President Donald Trump’s daughter, writing, “George Farmer I did not f--- your wife rest easy. Jerrod Kushner [sic] on the other hand.”
Prior to officially signing off of the social media platform, West made sure to take digs at Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar on February 9 about their 2025 Super Bowl appearances. He stated the famous “Not Like Us” rapper was being “used by white people and Jews” and implied Swift singing along to the song shouldn’t be allowed if it’s “about the culture.”