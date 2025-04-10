or
Kanye West Claims He 'Made Out With Madonna' and Calls Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian His 'Nanny' in Shocking Social Media Rant

Composite photo of Kanye West, Madonna and Kim Kardashian
Source: mega

Kanye West made a series of shocking statements on X.

By:

April 10 2025, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Say what?

While Kanye West went on one of his notorious social media rants, he shockingly claimed he once left the friend zone with Madonna and then yet again targeted ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

kanye west claims made out with madonna pp c
Source: mega

Kanye West randomly claimed he once 'made out with Madonna.'

"When I made out with Madonna she was bragging about how she f----- [Jean Michael] Basquiat and PAC [Tupac Shakur]," the rapper, 47, tweeted on Thursday, April 10, referring to the Queen of Pop's past romances. "I was like d--- she love to brag just like meee."

West didn't clarify the time frame of his alleged hookup with the superstar, 66.

kanye west claims made out with madonna calls kim kardashian nanny
Source: @kanyewest/x

The Yeezy founder said the pop star 'bragged' to him about her romance with Tupac.

West then name-dropped his former spouse in another tweet, writing, "Kim Kardashian is my nanny."

As OK! reported, West has recently been targeting the reality star and her family after it was revealed that the SKIMS designer, 44, prevented her ex from including their daughter North West, 11, on a track with Sean "Diddy" Combs, who's currently in jail on s-- trafficking charges.

It was also revealed that the reality star called an emergency hearing over custody of their children when she found out their kids were present when Kanye met with Andrew and Tristan Tate, who have both been accused of sexual assault.

Around that time, North appeared in a music video with FKA Twigs, sparking the Grammy winner to outrageously claim his ex "is a s-- trafficker."

MORE ON:
Kanye West

httpsokmagazinecompkim kardashian kanye west custody drama conscience completely clear
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

The dad-of-four called ex-wife Kim Kardashian his 'nanny.'

"I DON’T LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS. IT’S F--- ALL YOU N-----. MY SOUL IS BLACK AND WATCH YALL DON’T BELIEVE ME AND JUST SAY I’M CRAZY," he exclaimed on social media. "THE KARDASHIANS ARE S-- WORKERS AND THEY S-- TRAFFIC ALL OF THE BLACL [sic] CHILDREN THEY STRATEGICALLY PRODUCE."

"AS A FATHER I WILL NO LONGER DISTRACT MYSELF FROM MY RESPONSIBILITY TO TRULY AND ACTUALLY PROTECT MY ACTUAL CHILDREN. IT'S TIME GO AND GET FULL CUSTODY," the Yeezy designer continued. "WHICH WILL ME [sic] TAKING THEM OUT OF THE HANDS OF DISNEY SIERRA CANYON PAWN CELEBRITY PARENTS AND THE KARDASHIAN KLAN AND MAMA [Kris Jenner] WHO SIGNED FOR [Kim's] S-- TAPE ."

kanye west claims made out with madonna
Source: mega

The reality star reportedly wants to get sole custody of her and Kanye West's kids due to his behavior.

Amid Kanye's erratic behavior, an insider claimed the American Horror Story actress is taking the high road by not responding to him publicly.

"Kanye says he’s got so much dirt to spill, Kim and her family won’t know what’s hit them when he decides to unleash h---. But Kim’s conscience is completely clear," the source told a news outlet. "At the end of the day, it’s her responsibility to protect the kids at all costs."

