Kim Kardashian's 'Conscience Is Completely Clear' Amid Kanye West Custody Drama: 'Her Responsibility to Protect the Kids at All Costs'

“Kanye says he’s got so much dirt to spill, Kim and her family won’t know what’s hit them when he decides to unleash h---,” the insider revealed. “But Kim’s conscience is completely clear. At the end of the day, it’s her responsibility to protect the kids at all costs.”

As OK! reported on March 16, the famous rapper made it clear he is prepared to go to war with his ex-wife after she tried to block a song from coming out, as it featured North West and the currently incarcerated Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The source noted the couple reached an agreement via their lawyers that their daughter’s voice would not be used on the track, but Kanye “chose to totally ignore” their warnings.