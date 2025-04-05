or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian's 'Conscience Is Completely Clear' Amid Kanye West Custody Drama: 'Her Responsibility to Protect the Kids at All Costs'

Composite photo of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian's 'conscience is completely clear' amid her custody drama with Kanye West, according to an insider.

By:

April 5 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Amid Kanye West’s continued meltdowns, a source said Kim Kardashian is focusing on ensuring her kids are okay above all else.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kanye West said he has 'so much dirt to spill,' according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

“Kanye says he’s got so much dirt to spill, Kim and her family won’t know what’s hit them when he decides to unleash h---,” the insider revealed. “But Kim’s conscience is completely clear. At the end of the day, it’s her responsibility to protect the kids at all costs.”

As OK! reported on March 16, the famous rapper made it clear he is prepared to go to war with his ex-wife after she tried to block a song from coming out, as it featured North West and the currently incarcerated Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The source noted the couple reached an agreement via their lawyers that their daughter’s voice would not be used on the track, but Kanye “chose to totally ignore” their warnings.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kanye West reportedly chose to 'ignore' an agreement he and Kim Kardashian made to not feature North West on a song with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Article continues below advertisement

The controversial rapper debuted the track entitled “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine” on social media platform X on March 15.

"I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man," the song — which his son King is featured on — begins with Sean telling Kanye. "Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call them."

"Absolutely, I love you so much man," Kanye replies. "You raised me. Even when I ain't know you, know what I'm saying?"

In addition to the track, Kayne shared a text message conversation with Kim, documenting them arguing over their daughter’s involvement in the song, specifically because Sean — who has multitudes of sexual assault and s-- trafficking allegations currently against him — is on it.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Kanye West posted his song with North West and Sean 'Diddy' Combs on social media platform X on March 15.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m never speaking with you again,” Kanye told his ex-wife.

She said she asked him if she could trademark North’s name, to which he agreed to, and that when their daughter turns 18, it goes to her. “So stop,” Kim continued. “I sent paper work [sic] over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no one else would take them.”

The “Monster” hitmaker didn’t back down, telling Kim to “amend it” or he’s going to go “to war.” He also warned her that neither of them will “recover from the public fallout.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kayne West threatened to go 'to war' with Kim Kardashian.

“You’re going to have to kill me,” he added.

Due to all of this, the source — who initially spoke to In Touch — stated “everyone” is telling Kim she should fight Kanye for custody of their four kids.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.