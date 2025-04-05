Kim Kardashian's 'Conscience Is Completely Clear' Amid Kanye West Custody Drama: 'Her Responsibility to Protect the Kids at All Costs'
Amid Kanye West’s continued meltdowns, a source said Kim Kardashian is focusing on ensuring her kids are okay above all else.
“Kanye says he’s got so much dirt to spill, Kim and her family won’t know what’s hit them when he decides to unleash h---,” the insider revealed. “But Kim’s conscience is completely clear. At the end of the day, it’s her responsibility to protect the kids at all costs.”
As OK! reported on March 16, the famous rapper made it clear he is prepared to go to war with his ex-wife after she tried to block a song from coming out, as it featured North West and the currently incarcerated Sean “Diddy” Combs.
The source noted the couple reached an agreement via their lawyers that their daughter’s voice would not be used on the track, but Kanye “chose to totally ignore” their warnings.
The controversial rapper debuted the track entitled “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine” on social media platform X on March 15.
"I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man," the song — which his son King is featured on — begins with Sean telling Kanye. "Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call them."
"Absolutely, I love you so much man," Kanye replies. "You raised me. Even when I ain't know you, know what I'm saying?"
In addition to the track, Kayne shared a text message conversation with Kim, documenting them arguing over their daughter’s involvement in the song, specifically because Sean — who has multitudes of sexual assault and s-- trafficking allegations currently against him — is on it.
“I’m never speaking with you again,” Kanye told his ex-wife.
She said she asked him if she could trademark North’s name, to which he agreed to, and that when their daughter turns 18, it goes to her. “So stop,” Kim continued. “I sent paper work [sic] over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no one else would take them.”
The “Monster” hitmaker didn’t back down, telling Kim to “amend it” or he’s going to go “to war.” He also warned her that neither of them will “recover from the public fallout.”
“You’re going to have to kill me,” he added.
Due to all of this, the source — who initially spoke to In Touch — stated “everyone” is telling Kim she should fight Kanye for custody of their four kids.