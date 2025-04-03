Kanye West Declares Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Is His 'Public Enemy' as He Compares Her to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Kanye West has been on an online tear for months, notably taking to X to slam fellow celebrities and the Kardashian family.

During a 40-second video in the early morning of Wednesday, April 3, West dragged his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, calling her his “public enemy.”

The short clip featured the “Heartless” rapper from the neck up. Unlike his recent interview with DJ Akademiks in March, he wasn’t wearing a KKK-inspired hood and his face was visible.