or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kanye West
OK LogoNEWS

Kanye West Declares Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Is His 'Public Enemy' as He Compares Her to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

photo of Kanye West
Source: mega

Kanye West was upset that North West was featured in a music video without his permission.

By:

April 3 2025, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West has been on an online tear for months, notably taking to X to slam fellow celebrities and the Kardashian family.

During a 40-second video in the early morning of Wednesday, April 3, West dragged his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, calling her his “public enemy.”

The short clip featured the “Heartless” rapper from the neck up. Unlike his recent interview with DJ Akademiks in March, he wasn’t wearing a KKK-inspired hood and his face was visible.

Article continues below advertisement
rapper rapper kanye west kim kardashian public enemy compares rihanna asap rocky x
Source: mega

Kanye West's recent tweets have gained a lot of attention due to his erratic behaviors.

Article continues below advertisement

As he began talking, West came up with a hypothetical situation and compared Kardashian to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

“Picture this,” he said. “Imagine he leave Rocky off the album but it be a situation where Rocky and Rihanna was divorced and they were basically public enemies. And then, Carti raps about Fenty and then calls Rihanna for internet connects with Rihanna to ask to put Rocky’s kid on a song the next week. Yo Carti, what you doing!?”

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west kim kardashian public enemy compares rihanna asap rocky twitter
Source: mega

Rapper Kanye West compared Kim Kardashian to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

Article continues below advertisement

The entertainer also responded to a fan’s tweet, who agreed that West should be the first person anyone contacts for his children’s career decisions.

“Because I’ve put my neck on the line to expose so many things about how the industry works. When things like this happen it’s clear to everyone. I shot that video 4 times to make it very clear. To not ramble and to not show frustration,” the rapper said.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kanyewest/X

Kanye West responded to a fan who agreed with the rapper's comments.

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

West's viral remarks come weeks after his daughter, North West, 11, was featured in a music video for FKA twigs. After seeing North’s cameo, the rapper accused Kim of “s-- trafficking ” their four kids.

“Kim Kardashian is a s-- trafficker. I don’t like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown,” Kanye said on social media. “I would have expected more from Twigs. It's f------ all you n---. My soul is black, and watch, y'all don’t believe me and just say I’m crazy.”

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west kim kardashian public enemy compares rihanna asap rocky
Source: mega

North West was featured in FKA Twigs' music video.

Article continues below advertisement

The situation also prompted the artist to unleash on Khloé Kardashian after she posted a photo of North to her Snapchat, where she called the pre-teen “grown up.”

“It's difficult when you know your children are being indoctrinated and used. People know why I went crazy. Now I'm in a place where I have to dissociate or go to jail,” Kanye tweeted on Tuesday, April 1.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west kim kardashian public enemy compares rihanna and asap rocky
Source: mega

Dr. Tim McGraw thinks Kanye West could lose custody of his children.

As the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” artist continues to humiliate his ex-wife and her family in the media, many celebrities have spoken out.

Dr. Phil McGraw even suggested that the artist could pose a “danger” to his children. The talk show host went on to say that Kanye and Kim’s kids could even be taken from their custody if he doesn’t take care of his erratic behaviors.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.