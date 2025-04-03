Kanye West Declares Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Is His 'Public Enemy' as He Compares Her to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Kanye West has been on an online tear for months, notably taking to X to slam fellow celebrities and the Kardashian family.
During a 40-second video in the early morning of Wednesday, April 3, West dragged his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, calling her his “public enemy.”
The short clip featured the “Heartless” rapper from the neck up. Unlike his recent interview with DJ Akademiks in March, he wasn’t wearing a KKK-inspired hood and his face was visible.
As he began talking, West came up with a hypothetical situation and compared Kardashian to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.
“Picture this,” he said. “Imagine he leave Rocky off the album but it be a situation where Rocky and Rihanna was divorced and they were basically public enemies. And then, Carti raps about Fenty and then calls Rihanna for internet connects with Rihanna to ask to put Rocky’s kid on a song the next week. Yo Carti, what you doing!?”
The entertainer also responded to a fan’s tweet, who agreed that West should be the first person anyone contacts for his children’s career decisions.
“Because I’ve put my neck on the line to expose so many things about how the industry works. When things like this happen it’s clear to everyone. I shot that video 4 times to make it very clear. To not ramble and to not show frustration,” the rapper said.
West's viral remarks come weeks after his daughter, North West, 11, was featured in a music video for FKA twigs. After seeing North’s cameo, the rapper accused Kim of “s-- trafficking ” their four kids.
“Kim Kardashian is a s-- trafficker. I don’t like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown,” Kanye said on social media. “I would have expected more from Twigs. It's f------ all you n---. My soul is black, and watch, y'all don’t believe me and just say I’m crazy.”
The situation also prompted the artist to unleash on Khloé Kardashian after she posted a photo of North to her Snapchat, where she called the pre-teen “grown up.”
“It's difficult when you know your children are being indoctrinated and used. People know why I went crazy. Now I'm in a place where I have to dissociate or go to jail,” Kanye tweeted on Tuesday, April 1.
As the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” artist continues to humiliate his ex-wife and her family in the media, many celebrities have spoken out.
Dr. Phil McGraw even suggested that the artist could pose a “danger” to his children. The talk show host went on to say that Kanye and Kim’s kids could even be taken from their custody if he doesn’t take care of his erratic behaviors.