Lunch Date! Kanye West Spotted Out With Daughter North West For The First Time In Months

On Wednesday, May 25, Kanye West and his eldest child, 8-year-old North, embarked on a daddy-daughter date to Nobu in Malibu, Calif. The outing marks the first time the rapper, 44, has been seen with any of his and ex Kim Kardashian's four kids in a couple of months.

The Chicago native tried to go incognito, pulling his sweatshirt's hood over his head.