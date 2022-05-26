Lunch Date! Kanye West Spotted Out With Daughter North West For The First Time In Months
On Wednesday, May 25, Kanye West and his eldest child, 8-year-old North, embarked on a daddy-daughter date to Nobu in Malibu, Calif. The outing marks the first time the rapper, 44, has been seen with any of his and ex Kim Kardashian's four kids in a couple of months.
The Chicago native tried to go incognito, pulling his sweatshirt's hood over his head.
Meanwhile, West has been traveling the globe alongside new flame Chaney Jones, as they've been spotted together in Chicago, Los Angeles and Japan over the past several months.
The dad-of-four had previously claimed in social media outbursts that Kardashian, 41, rarely "allowed" him to see their children, though she denied his accusations, commenting on one of his posts, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."
In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the mom-of-four gave her family a heads-up that her ex was releasing a new song that may contain hurtful lyrics. Sister Khloé praised her for not stooping to the Grammy winner's level, which prompted Kim to apologize to her loved ones for his behavior.
FANS SPOT SURPRISING NEW PETE DAVIDSON TATTOO SEEMINGLY HINTING HOW SERIOUS HE IS WITH KIM KARDASHIAN — SEE WHAT IT SAYS
"All I can do is control how I react to something," she noted. "I can’t control how he treats me or, you know, how he’s always treated you guys. I said I will never let that happen to you guys again. I’m not going to let anyone treat you guys that way or myself."
In a confessional, the makeup mogul admitted that she now recognizes "the impact" that her relationship has had on the Kardashian-Jenner crew.
Even her mom's ex Caitlyn Jenner called West "a very complicated guy" who is "difficult to live with."
Nowadays, Kardashian is putting her troubled ex and his antics behind her and instead focusing on herself, her tots and boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28. Declared the reality star, "I feel for once like in my life, I feel strong."