Kanye West Claims John Legend Turned Against Him After He Supported Donald Trump in Bizarre Video
Kanye West claimed John Legend turned against him because of Donald Trump in a bizarre video shared to X.
In the clip titled “Update,” West said posting on X the past five weeks has been “very therapeutic,” but he never realized how many times he’s “been crossed.” “Like John Legend, for instance,” he shared. ”I definitely changed his life… brought him up, all that.”
The “Monster” rapper claimed his support of Trump was not intended to go “against” Legend, but “he became a very vocal person against me…I can't be his friend anymore... I put you on… I just didn’t appreciate it.”
The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian continued rambling, somewhat incoherently, about putting him on “the album,” which he understood “because I’m saying [things] about the Jewish s---.”
He claimed he felt like he was being “gaslit,” explaining when his daughter was brought “into it and was talking to this woman that does all of this… evil s--- right in front of everybody's face that everybody knows is happening.”
“These celebrities never say nothing, but they'll say something about my hat,” he added. “You know what I mean? It's just like, that just hit me in a different place. And it was too, it was too basic. You know what I mean?”
West turned the conversation to his kids, saying it’s a “slap in the face to be able to get all that money and still not have say so on when your kids go to school or when you see them or what their content is, what they're watching.”
The “All of the Lights” crooner claimed he posted a “very disturbing” snap of his youngest daughter, insisting there’s “all kinds [of] other photos” like the one he shared. Still, he “knew that they were going to come” for him in the wake of him putting it up. He concluded his post by stating someone knocked on his door a few hours ago, inviting him to a retreat, a.k.a. the hospital.
West’s update video comes on the heels of a horrific post on X he made about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twin children.
"NOW JAY-Z and BEYONCÉ ON THE OTHER END. F--- THOSE KOON A-- N----- AND THEIR ENTIRE FAMILIES," West began.
"WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ'S YOUNGER KIDS? THEY'RE R-------," he continued. "NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMANATION [sic] IS SUCH A BLESSING. HAVING R------- CHILDREN IS A CHOICE."
West ended up deleting the post, but only out of fear his X account would be removed, as he shared, "IF TWITTER TAKE MY S--- DOWN THEM SO BE IT BUT I NEED Y'ALL TO KNOW JAY-Z OR NOBODY HAVE NO POWER OVER ME.”
"AT LEAST JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ GET TO RAISE THEIR R------- A-- KIDS,” he added. "AIN'T NO CELEBRITY EVER SAID NOTHING TO COME TO MY AID WHEN IT CAME TO THESE WHITE WOMEN TAKING MY KIDS CAUSE THEY WAS MAD I WAS WEARING TRUMP HAT. F--- JAY-Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY ESPECIALLY HIS SHOOTERS."
Although Elon Musk claimed on February 9 that West would not be featured on X anymore, his account was reactivated less than a week later, with a “sensitive content” warning added to it.