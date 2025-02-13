Kanye West's X Account Reactivated With 'Sensitive Content' Warning After His Disgraceful Antisemitic Rants
Kanye West's X account is active once again.
Less than a week after the rapper's account went offline following his antisemitic rants, the page has reappeared, though this time it comes with a warning about its content.
"Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content," the statement reads. "You're seeing this warning because they post potentially sensitive images or language. Do you still want to view it?"
It was reported that the rapper, 47, deleted some of his offensive messages but kept others.
On February 9, the dad-of-four said he was "logging out of Twitter" following the backlash over his tweets, which included declaring his love for Adolf Hitler, a confession that he's "racist" and admitting he has "dominion over" wife Bianca Censori, 30.
"I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent," West wrote, referring to X owner Elon Musk. "It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight."
The Tesla founder, 53, responded by stating at the time, "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore."
While West didn’t care that he was offending people, countless celebrities slammed the star for his remarks, with Friends alum David Schwimmer being one of the first to do so.
"We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk," the actor, 57, wrote on social media. "Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews."
“I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point," he continued. "Silence is complicity."
In addition, Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, 37, began selling “F--- Ye” T-shirts, with the proceeds going to "the blue card holocaust survivor charity."
A video featuring Jewish celebrities wearing a T-shirt that featured a middle finger and "Kanye" also went viral on social media, though the clip was made with AI.
His offensive tweets also included fat-shaming messages and his claim that "stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true."
"F--- ALL THIS WOKE S---. THEY PUTTING FAT B------ ON THE RUNWAY. NOBODY WANNA SEE THAT S---. IT'S UNHEALTHY. IT PROMOTES OBESITY AND THE WILD S--- IS IF THE FAT B------ LOOSE WEIGHT THEN THEY LOOSE [sic] THEIR... ACCEPT FOR ADELE CAUSE SHE ACTUALLY HAS ANOTHER TALENT THEN BEING USED AS A PAWN FOR POLITICAL AGENDAS," he ranted.