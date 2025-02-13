Kanye West's X Account Reactivated With 'Sensitive Content' Warning After His Disgraceful Antisemitic Rants

Countless people have called for Kanye West to be banned from social media for his offensive remarks.

Less than a week after the rapper's account went offline following his antisemitic rants, the page has reappeared, though this time it comes with a warning about its content.

"Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content," the statement reads. "You're seeing this warning because they post potentially sensitive images or language. Do you still want to view it?"

It was reported that the rapper, 47, deleted some of his offensive messages but kept others.