Kanye West Deactivates X Account as Elon Musk Confirms Users Should 'Not Be Seeing That Anymore'

Kanye West deactivated his X account as Elon Musk confirmed users should 'not be seeing that anymore' in regards to what the rapper was posting.

In his final post on X on February 9, West wrote he was “logging out of Twitter.” “I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent,” he added. “It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight.”

After his departure, Musk confirmed West would not be featured on X going forward.

“Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW,” he shared. “You should not be seeing that anymore.”