Kanye West Deactivates X Account as Elon Musk Confirms Users Should 'Not Be Seeing That Anymore'
Kanye West officially deactivated his account on social media platform X after three days of non-stop ranting, prompting Elon Musk to confirm the infamous rapper will no longer be seen on the platform.
In his final post on X on February 9, West wrote he was “logging out of Twitter.” “I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent,” he added. “It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight.”
After his departure, Musk confirmed West would not be featured on X going forward.
“Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW,” he shared. “You should not be seeing that anymore.”
On February 7, the former husband of Kim Kardashian began ranting on X with shocking antisemitic remarks.
“I love Hitler,” one of his posts read. “Now what b-----.” He also claimed he was “a Nazi” and asked his fans to refer to him as “Yadolf Yitler.”
“Some of my best friends are Jewish and I don’t trust any of them,” he wrote in another post, going on to call himself “racist.”
Aside from the hate rhetoric, OK! reported he claimed he slept with President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka.
“George Farmer I did not f--- your wife rest easy,” he wrote, regarding republican figurehead Candace Owens’ husband, before adding, “Jerrod Kushner [sic] on the other hand.”
Before leaving the popular social media network, he commentated on two of the more popular trending topics at the Super Bowl — his archnemesis Taylor Swift and halftime show performer Kendrick Lamar. “If it’s about the culture… why are we letting Taylor Swift be seen on TV singing a song about taking a Black man down and accusing of things that can take a Black man down for life?” West posted about Swift dancing to Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” a popular diss track about rapper Drake.
In another post, he alleged Lamar was getting “used by these white people and Jews.” “And so am I," West added.
Prior to saying goodbye to X, Friends actor David Schwimmer called on Musk to remove West from the popular app.
“This is so 2022,” Schwimmer stated on social media on February 8. “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk. Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.”
Schwimmer added he didn’t know what was worse, the fact West “identifies as a Nazi” or there not being “sufficient outrage to remove and ban him from all social media” amid his horrific posts.
“Silence is complicity,” he added.