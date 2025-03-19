Kanye West Calls Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Children 'R-------' in Latest Disturbing Rant: 'F--- His Whole Family'
Jay-Z and Beyoncé are the latest victims of Kanye West's online rampage.
On Tuesday night, March 18, and into the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, March 19, the Yeezy founder took to social media with a series of offensive posts calling out the A-list couple and their three children: Blue Ivy, 13, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7.
"NOW JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ ON THE OTHER END. F--- THOSE KOON A-- N----- AND THEIR ENTIRE FAMILIES," West declared on X (formerly named Twitter) before firing horrific accusations at the spouses' younger children.
"WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ'S YOUNGER KIDS? THEY'RE R-------," the "I Wonder" rapper wildly claimed. "NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMANATION [sic] IS SUCH A BLESSING. HAVING R------- CHILDREN IS A CHOICE."
West then started complaining about how he had to take one of his uploads about the "Empire State of Mind" rapper's family down, as he felt the need to make clear the decision to remove the post had nothing to do with Jay-Z himself.
"IF TWITTER TAKE MY S--- DOWN THEM SO BE IT BUT I NEED Y'ALL TO KNOW JAY-Z OR NOBODY HAVE NO POWER OVER ME," insisted the dad-of-four — who shares four children, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
West then seemed to shade Kardashian, as he snubbed, "AT LEAST JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ GET TO RAISE THEIR R------- A-- KIDS."
"AIN'T NO CELEBRITY EVER SAID NOTHING TO COME TO MY AID WHEN IT CAME TO THESE WHITE WOMEN TAKING MY KIDS CAUSE THEY WAS MAD I WAS WEARING TRUMP HAT," he claimed. "F--- JAY-Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY ESPECIALLY HIS SHOOTERS."
West appeared to be insinuating that Kardashian pulled their children away from their father after he publicly supported President Donald Trump — though the mom-of-four has always made it a point to encourage her kids' relationships with their dads.
A source did recently spill to TMZ, however, that Kardashian was allegedly considering filing for sole legal custody of her and West's offspring after the "Runaway" rapper attempted to have their 11-year-old daughter, North, feature on a song with Sean "Diddy" Combs — who is currently in jail on racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
Amid his recent social media meltdowns, West exposed his feud with Kardashian to the public by sharing a screenshot of their text message conversation arguing over the reality star attempting to prevent the release of the song, titled "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine," by citing the trademarks she owns for all four of their kids' names.
"Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me," West warned his wife toward the end of the uploaded chat.