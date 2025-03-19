Kanye West Calls Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Children 'R-------' in Latest Disturbing Rant: 'F--- His Whole Family'

"NOW JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ ON THE OTHER END. F--- THOSE KOON A-- N----- AND THEIR ENTIRE FAMILIES," West declared on X (formerly named Twitter) before firing horrific accusations at the spouses' younger children.

"WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ'S YOUNGER KIDS? THEY'RE R-------," the "I Wonder" rapper wildly claimed. "NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMANATION [sic] IS SUCH A BLESSING. HAVING R------- CHILDREN IS A CHOICE."