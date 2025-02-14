Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Making Menacing Remark Before Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Woman in New Lawsuit

This is not the first time Combs has been accused of sexual assault in civil suits. Since his September 2024 arrest, he's faced rape allegations by men, women and even people who claimed to be minors at the time of the alleged assaults.

Despite the mounting accusations, his legal team has continued to insist their client is innocent, brushing off the court filings as "lies."

"No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or s-- trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor," Combs' lawyer said in a statement published earlier this month by Rolling Stone. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."