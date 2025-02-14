Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Making Menacing Remark Before Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Woman in New Lawsuit
Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing another allegation of sexual assault after an unnamed woman filed a new complaint with the New York State Supreme Court.
The legal filing obtained by a news outlet claimed the alleged attack occurred when the woman was visiting Club Playhouse in Los Angeles, Calif., in November 2016.
The disgraced music producer reportedly approached her and offered to give her a drink, according to the court papers. However, when she said no, Combs allegedly replied, "B----, I’m not asking you. Drink that s--- and shut the f--- up."
The lawsuit claimed the woman "felt compelled to drink the beverage after he forcefully slid the glass towards her," but the court documents did not allege the drink was spiked.
Combs then allegedly wrapped an arm around her waist and "shoved his left hand up her skirt, forcefully penetrating her with his fingers while telling the plaintiff, 'B----, I do what I want, take that s---.'"
The legal filing further claimed the hip hop artist appeared "amused by her distress" at the situation when she tried to push him away.
When she was allowed to leave to go back to her hotel, she allegedly "felt dizzy, light-headed and unable to stand without support." The lawsuit stated that she later found bruising around her genital area "likely resulting from the assault."
This is not the first time Combs has been accused of sexual assault in civil suits. Since his September 2024 arrest, he's faced rape allegations by men, women and even people who claimed to be minors at the time of the alleged assaults.
Despite the mounting accusations, his legal team has continued to insist their client is innocent, brushing off the court filings as "lies."
"No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or s-- trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor," Combs' lawyer said in a statement published earlier this month by Rolling Stone. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."
Combs is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being charged with s-- trafficking by force, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
His trial is set to begin in May.
