Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyer Quits S-- Trafficking Case Without Explanation: 'Under No Circumstances Can I Continue to Effectively Serve'
One of the lawyers disgraced star Sean "Diddy" Combs hired to defend him in his s-- trafficking case has stepped down from his position.
Anthony Ricco, who was one of six people representing the rapper, filed the motion on Thursday, February 20.
"Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs," Ricco stated. "It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested."
He didn't elaborate any further as to why he wanted to step down.
As OK! reported, Diddy, 55, will go to trial in May after pleading not guilty to s-- trafficking by force, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
The star was arrested in September and entered Metropolitan Detention Centre Brooklyn, where he's been denied bail multiple times.
Since then, countless men and women have filed sexual assault lawsuits against the dad-of-seven, with some of the accusers claiming they were underage when the assault took place.
Combs' legal team has consistently denied the accusations made against him but have refrained from addressing each allegation individually.
"No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or s-- trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor," his legal team stated. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."
While most people have distanced themselves from the music mogul, his children have remained supportive, with some of them even showing up to his prior courtroom appearances.
In October 2024, his loved ones released a statement defending his innocence.
"The past month has devastated our family," the message began. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."
"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family," the statement continued. "WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."
Combs' mother, Janice, also defended the Grammy winner from the multiple allegations and said she's witnessing a "public lynching of my son."
"I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not. He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have," she shared. "My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise."
"Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed," the matriarch continued. "This is why I believe my son’s civil legal team opted to settle the ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit instead of contesting it until the end, resulting in a ricochet effect as the federal government used this decision against my son by interpreting it as an admission of guilt."
Janice was referring to his case against ex Cassie Ventura.
The New York Post reported on Ricco's decision.