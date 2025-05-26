Kanye West Blasts $1.8 Million Lien on Malibu Mansion from Ex-Security Tony Saxon: 'Give Me Back My Bond!'
Kanye West isn't staying quiet about the $1.8 million lien on his former Malibu mansion. The rapper fired back his former security guard, Tony Saxon, accusing him of causing drama around his real estate plans.
In a court filing on May 1, West, 47, explained how Saxon disrupted the sale of his Malibu home. West originally bought the property for $57.3 million in 2021 but ended up selling it for just $21 million in September 2024. He claimed Saxon filed the $1.8 million lien on January 10, 2024, as a way to demand payment for project management and construction work he allegedly did on the house.
The "Ultralight Beam" singer filed an outrage-filled motion stated that to secure the title during the sale, he was forced to take out a Mechanics Lien Release Bond worth $2.2 million from an insurance company.
Still, West asserted that Saxon refused to drop the lien, labeling it "frivolous" and "unenforceable." The layers of this legal drama continue to unravel as West's legal team argues that Saxon acted in "bad faith," emphasizing he wasn't even a licensed contractor.
"Remove the lien immediately, and give me back my bond!" West demands.
But this isn't the first time Saxon has made headlines as a news outlet previously reported that in September 2023 the former guardsman filed his own lawsuit against West, claiming discrimination and retaliation.
Saxon, who worked for West from September to November 2021, described tough working conditions in his lawsuit, claiming he was expected to act as round-the-clock security at West’s Malibu home. He also said he had to sleep on the floor because there were no beds and was promised a hefty $20,000 a week for the job.
Things reportedly went downhill when Saxon refused to do what he called dangerous tasks West asked of him.
According to the lawsuit, West told him, “If you don't do what I say, you're not going to work for me, I'm not gonna be your friend anymore and you'll just see me on TV.”
Saxon fired back, “I don't watch TV.”
West’s response? “Leave.”
West has denied the claims. His former attorney argued that if Saxon did suffer any damages, they were caused by someone else, not West— shifting some of the blame.
The legal battle is still ongoing, especially after West was briefly without a lawyer when his previous attorney stepped down. He's now being represented by Eduardo Martorell.
And to add even more drama, West’s wife, Bianca Censori, has been named as a possible witness in the case.