Kanye West Blasts $1.8 Million Lien on Malibu Mansion from Ex-Security Tony Saxon: 'Give Me Back My Bond!'

Kanye West isn't staying quiet about the $1.8 million lien on his former Malibu mansion. The rapper fired back his former security guard, Tony Saxon, accusing him of causing drama around his real estate plans.

In a court filing on May 1, West, 47, explained how Saxon disrupted the sale of his Malibu home. West originally bought the property for $57.3 million in 2021 but ended up selling it for just $21 million in September 2024. He claimed Saxon filed the $1.8 million lien on January 10, 2024, as a way to demand payment for project management and construction work he allegedly did on the house.