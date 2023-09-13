Kanye West's 'Severely Injured' Ex-Security Guard Accuses Him of Illegally Firing Him in Bombshell Lawsuit

"Ye has shown a reckless disregard toward his employees and has flouted the law in unbelievably dangerous ways throughout this entire project at the Malibu house," Saxon's attorney, Ron Zambrano, said. "He continues his pattern of not paying his bills while treating workers terribly."

The lawsuit also alleged that Saxon was told he would be compensated $20,000 per week, but after one month, he had only received a single $20,000 payment for both his work as well as the $100,000 of construction costs.

Finally, on October 22, 2021, Saxon alleged that he told West he was "exhausted and overburdened with the amount of work" and needed a break, but was reportedly ignored. The following week, Saxon claims that he "severely injured" his back on the job and asked West for the time off that he needed in order to heal.

