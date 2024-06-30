Kanye West Called Employees 'Slaves,' Used Racist Language and Engaged in 'Cruel Inhuman' Treatment of Staffers, New Bombshell Lawsuit Claims
Kanye West has been slapped with another lawsuit.
According to documents filed in a U.S. District Court, the disgraced rapper, 47, and his former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, were named as defendants in a suit which accuses them of "forced labor and cruel inhuman, or degrading treatment" with their employees of the YZYVSN development team.
Per the legal papers, West and Yiannopoulos allegedly used racist language and called their staffers, some of whom were as young as 14 years old, "slaves." The "Heartless" artist reportedly made the workers to sign non-disclosure agreements, and threatened to fire the minors and refusing to pay them if they didn't.
The employees, who were made to work long hours into the night, claimed West used offensive terms in team group chats that referenced their age, race, gender, s----- orientation and national origin. One person alleged Yiannopoulos sent a Black/brown skin emoji to an African American staffer and called another member of the team a school shooter.
In another shocking accusation, West's wife, Bianca Censori, allegedly sent explicit videos to underage employees of the company after the musician announced he was starting a new adult film business called "Yeezy P---."
As OK! previously reported, people in the fashion designer's inner circle have been fearful over his finances after West has been hit with numerous lawsuits over the past year.
- Kanye West Claims Self-Defense in Attempt to Get Assault Lawsuit Dismissed From Autograph Seeker
- 'What Did You Expect?': Kanye West Slammed for Claiming Venues Refuse to Book Him Following Antisemitic Rants
- Kim Kardashian Wears $13K Coat as She Reunites With Ex-Husband Kanye West and Daughter North in L.A.
"Kanye doesn’t have any endorsement deals coming in because people don’t want to be in business with him," an insider claimed regarding his horrific antisemitic remarks and never-ending accusations against him.
In one of the recent suits filed against West, his former assistant alleged he and his spouse gloat to her about having a five-person orgy. “On one such occasion, in August 2022, after [Pisciotta] had arranged an Uber ride, Kanye West a.k.a. Ye and Bianca Censori called [her] wanting to discuss the orgy (five-some) they had participated in the day before,” the papers stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Pisciotta also alleged West would ask people to do inappropriate tasks for him. "Later that evening at the office, Kanye West a.k.a. Ye asked his wife and other female guests to perform oral s-- on him and his male guests in the office changing room. During this same time period, Kanye West a.k.a. Ye asked design assistants at the Yeezy/Gap office why [Pisciotta] would not want to have s-- with him," the documents claimed of the situation.
TMZ obtained the court documents.