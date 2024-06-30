Kanye West Called Employees 'Slaves,' Used Racist Language and Engaged in 'Cruel Inhuman' Treatment of Staffers, New Bombshell Lawsuit Claims

Per the legal papers, West and Yiannopoulos allegedly used racist language and called their staffers, some of whom were as young as 14 years old, "slaves." The "Heartless" artist reportedly made the workers to sign non-disclosure agreements, and threatened to fire the minors and refusing to pay them if they didn't.

The employees, who were made to work long hours into the night, claimed West used offensive terms in team group chats that referenced their age, race, gender, s----- orientation and national origin. One person alleged Yiannopoulos sent a Black/brown skin emoji to an African American staffer and called another member of the team a school shooter.