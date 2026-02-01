Kanye West Shocks Crowd as Daughter North West, 12, Joins Him for Surprise Performance in Mexico
Jan. 31 2026, Published 7:48 p.m. ET
Kanye West surprised fans at his Mexico City concert with a special VIP performer.
The rapper's 12-year-old daughter, North West, joined her famous father on stage for a special performance of his 2020 hit "Only One," on Friday, January 30.
North West Joined Kanye West on Stage
"You know I never left you / ‘Cause every road that leads to heaven is right beside you / so I can say, ‘Hello, my only one," Knaye, 48, rapped, as his daughter chimed into the harmony.
The eldest child of West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, wore an oversized black outfit, with her waist-length neon blue tresses stealing the spotlight as she took command of the stage.
Meanwhile, Kanye sported an off-white hooded sweatshirt, light-wash jeans and black boots.
Kim Kardashian Spoke on Coparenting Relationship With Kanye West
Earlier this month, the Skims founder, 45, opened up about her complicated coparenting dynamic with her ex following their 2021 split.
“I’m a really empathetic person. I mean, at the end of the day, we’re always family,” Kim said on younger sister Khloé Kardashian’s “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast. “I always look at it that way, no matter what’s going on. There are times when I have to be super protective and there are times when, at any moment, I would love that relationship. I’ve always said that.”
- 'Way Too Young': North West, 10, Faces Backlash After Announcing Debut Album 'Elementary School Dropout'
- North West Shockingly Debuts Collaboration With Controversial Dad Kanye as Tween Raps About 'Piercings and Tats'
- Kanye West Declares Men 'Make the Final Decision' as Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Considers Seeking Sole Legal Custody of Their Children
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kim Kardashian Defended Parenting Choices
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also stood by her decision to allow her daughter to show her personality through piercings and makeup, despite the backlash it has caused in the past.
"I'm just not a judgmental person like that, so I try not to pay attention to it," Kim recalled. "But, I think that no one knows unless they're in my shoes what I'm dealing with and how we have to manage certain things from the outside world or even close in our life that we have to go through together."
North West 'Has a lot of Rules'
She continued, "I think like the one misconception that people might have is like, 'Oh, she's trying to be her bestie and lets her get away with a lot.' Like, no, Northy actually has a lot of rules. [That's the] one area I do let her express herself. I love her for that, and she would do it, you know, regardless."
Apart from North, Kim and Kanye share sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 6, as well as daughter Chicago, 8.