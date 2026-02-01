or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kanye West
OK LogoNEWS

Kanye West Shocks Crowd as Daughter North West, 12, Joins Him for Surprise Performance in Mexico

Photo of Kanye West and North West
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok; MEGA

Kanye West's 12-year-old daughter, North West, shocked fans when she joined the rapper for a surprise performance during a concert in Mexico City.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 31 2026, Published 7:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West surprised fans at his Mexico City concert with a special VIP performer.

The rapper's 12-year-old daughter, North West, joined her famous father on stage for a special performance of his 2020 hit "Only One," on Friday, January 30.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @yeeeeezos/X

North West appeared on stage alongside her father, Kanye West, during a concert in Mexico City.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

North West Joined Kanye West on Stage

Photo of Kanye West brought out his eldest daughter out on stage for a special performance in Mexico City.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West brought out his eldest daughter out on stage for a special performance in Mexico City.

"You know I never left you / ‘Cause every road that leads to heaven is right beside you / so I can say, ‘Hello, my only one," Knaye, 48, rapped, as his daughter chimed into the harmony.

The eldest child of West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, wore an oversized black outfit, with her waist-length neon blue tresses stealing the spotlight as she took command of the stage.

Meanwhile, Kanye sported an off-white hooded sweatshirt, light-wash jeans and black boots.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Spoke on Coparenting Relationship With Kanye West

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split in 2021.

Earlier this month, the Skims founder, 45, opened up about her complicated coparenting dynamic with her ex following their 2021 split.

“I’m a really empathetic person. I mean, at the end of the day, we’re always family,” Kim said on younger sister Khloé Kardashian’s “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast. “I always look at it that way, no matter what’s going on. There are times when I have to be super protective and there are times when, at any moment, I would love that relationship. I’ve always said that.”

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Defended Parenting Choices

Photo of Kim Kardashian defended her decision to allow North West to express herself with hair color changes and piercings.
Source: @Sayitpop/X/MEGA

Kim Kardashian defended her decision to allow North West to express herself with hair color changes and piercings.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also stood by her decision to allow her daughter to show her personality through piercings and makeup, despite the backlash it has caused in the past.

"I'm just not a judgmental person like that, so I try not to pay attention to it," Kim recalled. "But, I think that no one knows unless they're in my shoes what I'm dealing with and how we have to manage certain things from the outside world or even close in our life that we have to go through together."

North West 'Has a lot of Rules'

Photo of Kim Kardashian said that her daughter has 'a lot of rules' despite being allowed to express herself with piercings and makeup.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian said that her daughter has 'a lot of rules' despite being allowed to express herself with piercings and makeup.

She continued, "I think like the one misconception that people might have is like, 'Oh, she's trying to be her bestie and lets her get away with a lot.' Like, no, Northy actually has a lot of rules. [That's the] one area I do let her express herself. I love her for that, and she would do it, you know, regardless."

Apart from North, Kim and Kanye share sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 6, as well as daughter Chicago, 8.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.