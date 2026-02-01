Kanye West Shocks Crowd as Daughter North West, 12, Joins Him for Surprise Performance in Mexico

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West surprised fans at his Mexico City concert with a special VIP performer. The rapper's 12-year-old daughter, North West, joined her famous father on stage for a special performance of his 2020 hit "Only One," on Friday, January 30.

LIVE FROM MEXICO pic.twitter.com/l8H5ieVPxB — yezos (@yeeeeezos) January 31, 2026 Source: @yeeeeezos/X North West appeared on stage alongside her father, Kanye West, during a concert in Mexico City.

North West Joined Kanye West on Stage

Source: MEGA Kanye West brought out his eldest daughter out on stage for a special performance in Mexico City.

"You know I never left you / ‘Cause every road that leads to heaven is right beside you / so I can say, ‘Hello, my only one," Knaye, 48, rapped, as his daughter chimed into the harmony. The eldest child of West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, wore an oversized black outfit, with her waist-length neon blue tresses stealing the spotlight as she took command of the stage. Meanwhile, Kanye sported an off-white hooded sweatshirt, light-wash jeans and black boots.

Kim Kardashian Spoke on Coparenting Relationship With Kanye West

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split in 2021.

Earlier this month, the Skims founder, 45, opened up about her complicated coparenting dynamic with her ex following their 2021 split. “I’m a really empathetic person. I mean, at the end of the day, we’re always family,” Kim said on younger sister Khloé Kardashian’s “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast. “I always look at it that way, no matter what’s going on. There are times when I have to be super protective and there are times when, at any moment, I would love that relationship. I’ve always said that.”

Kim Kardashian Defended Parenting Choices

Source: @Sayitpop/X/MEGA Kim Kardashian defended her decision to allow North West to express herself with hair color changes and piercings.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also stood by her decision to allow her daughter to show her personality through piercings and makeup, despite the backlash it has caused in the past. "I'm just not a judgmental person like that, so I try not to pay attention to it," Kim recalled. "But, I think that no one knows unless they're in my shoes what I'm dealing with and how we have to manage certain things from the outside world or even close in our life that we have to go through together."

North West 'Has a lot of Rules'

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian said that her daughter has 'a lot of rules' despite being allowed to express herself with piercings and makeup.