Kim Kardashian Shockingly Reveals She Allowed Daughter North to Wear Fake Septum Piercing as Early as Pre-K Despite Parenting Backlash

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian defended her daughter North West’s controversial fashion choices. Though North's recent bold looks have sparked headlines, during the Wednesday, January 21, episode of Khloé Kardashian's “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, the SKIMS founder, 45, disclosed that the 12-year-old has been expressing herself with fake piercings since pre-K.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Kim Kardashian guest-starred on her sister Khloé's podcast.

Khloé asked whether Kim ever feels bothered by the scrutiny she gets for allowing North — whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West — to make her own style choices. “I’m just not a judgmental person like that, so I try not to pay attention to it. No one knows unless they’re in my shoes what I’m dealing with and how we have to manage certain things from the outside world or even close in our life that we have to go through together,” she explained. “The one misconception that people might have is, ‘Oh, she’s trying to be her bestie and lets her get away with a lot.’ No, Northie actually has a lot of rules.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Kim Kardashian loves how her daughter North expresses herself.

Kim noted that she loves the way North expresses herself and does not want to deter her from embracing her personal style. “She would do it regardless. It’s funny, people are like, ‘Oh, this blue hair all of the sudden.’ Or the fake piercings that she puts up. I have pictures of her from first grade, pre-K, where she’d come with a fake septum ring, and she has her green braids, and she has pink braids,” the mom-of-four recalled. “She’s always loved the colored braids in her hair, since she was little. She really is who she is and always has been that girl. I nurture her.”

Article continues below advertisement

North West Dragged for Sporting Dermal Piercing on Finger

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @northwsst/Instagram Kim Kardashian does not deter North West from sporting fake piercings.

North came under fire for debuting a dermal piercing on her finger in September 2025. "Who the f--- lets their 12-year-old have piercings? And who the f--- pierces a 12-year-old? My kid didn’t even have her ears pierced at 12," someone wrote online. One Reddit user noticed a red bump near her piercing and said, "Oof that looks like it's infected!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Defends North West's Style

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube North West has been wearing fake piercings since she was a toddler.

Kim stood by her daughter’s accessory choices during a November 2025 "GOAT Talk" episode with her All's Fair costar Niecy Nash-Betts. "Her and her girlfriends, they love doing costumes, they love doing looks. It's Halloween season, so they put on fake tattoos on their face, fake piercings. They all had their hair colored,” the fashion mogul said of her child.

Article continues below advertisement

North West Is Dropping a Song About 'Piercings and Tats'

Source: @northwsst/Instagram North West raps about 'piercings and tats' in a song with dad Kanye.