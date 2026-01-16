North West Shockingly Debuts Collaboration With Controversial Dad Kanye as Tween Raps About 'Piercings and Tats'

Article continues below advertisement

North West is collaborating with a familiar face on a new rap music project. The 12-year-old partnered with her father, famous rapper Kanye West, on the track "Piercing on My Hand (Ye Version).” North shared a teaser to the song — which seems to be inspired by her own dermal piercing — to her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 15.

Source: MEGA Kanye West has a 12-year-old daughter.

"Piercing on my hand, the other holding bands / No friends, just filter, you wouldn’t understand,” the tween raps in the song. Later in the track, she continues, "Went to school for two days, then I got banned / Skipping school, yeah, I do it on the daily / Got some new rings, yeah, they’re so crazy." North adds, "All my friends are hits, you know I’m not lazy / You’re so angry that I’m so mainstream / I’m not sure I’m crazy / I want more piercings and tats / I love blue hair put it in some plaits / Put the music to the max / I want like a hundred thousand racks."

North West Roasted for Grills and Piercings

Source: @northwsst/Instagram North West previously showed off her dermal piercing.

The child sparked backlash earlier this month when she flaunted grills and a fake piercing in a January 2 TikTok video. She wrote, “This is for everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing." In September 2025, North debuted a dermal piercing on her finger, much to fans’ disgust. "Who the f--- lets their 12 year old have piercings? And who the f--- pierces a 12-year-old? My kid didn’t even have her ears pierced at 12," another noted. One Reddit user saw a red bump near West’s piercing and expressed, "Oof that looks like it's infected!!" Her Instagram briefly disappeared this month after fans dragged her in the comments section for her inappropriate accessory choice. “Kanye must be so disappointed,” one person wrote.

North West Stirs Up Controversy for Her Grills

Source: @northwsst/Instagram North West collaborated with her dad on a rap song.

In another video from Christmas 2025, social media users blamed Kim Kardashian for allowing her daughter to dress up her teeth with grills. "She just too grown for 12 for real," one person wrote, while another questioned, "Is she 12 or 25 bc [at this point] I'm confused." "Maybe it's me but I feel like it's too much going on or even being allowed to be goin the f--- on with this baby who ain't even a teenager yet if I'm not mistaken," a third said. "Like what the h---."

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over North West's Fake Tattoos and Piercings

Source: @northwsst/Instagram Kim Kardashian defended her daughter's accessories choices.