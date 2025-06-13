Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance as He Supports Sean 'Diddy' Combs at New York City Trial

In February, Ye took to X to post, “FREE PUFF,” referencing one of Combs' longtime monikers.

In another post, he called on powerful figures in the Black community to stand by Combs, calling the embattled record executive his “idol” and “hero.”

“ALL THESE CELEBRITY N------ AND B------ IS P---- YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S---. F--- ALL THAT WOKE S--- N----- ADDICTED TO COMPLAINING DO SOMETHING,” he ranted. “THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT AND YALL KNOW THAT. YALL F------ KNOW THAT. AND SITTING LAUGHING AT THE F------ INTERNET ON INSTAGRAM. THIS MAN GAVE HIS LIFE TO US.”

“WE ALL WATCHED THEM TRY TO CANCEL CHRIS BROWN AND AIN’T NOBODY DO NOTHING. I WAS P---- THEN TOO. CHRIS BROWN, IT’S TIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF,” he continued, referring to Brown, who has faced numerous allegations of abuse and sexual assault after a 2009 arrest for physically attacking then-girlfriend Rihanna.