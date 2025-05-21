or
What Was Found in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Miami Mansion Raid? Drugs, Bondage, Toys and More Unveiled in Shocking Photos

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs; picture of inside his Miami mansion.
Source: MEGA; Department of Justice

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Miami and L.A. mansions were raided in March 2024.

By:

May 21 2025, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

The world is finally learning what was found during the March 2024 raids of Sean "Diddy" Combs' Los Angeles and Miami mansions.

On Tuesday, May 20, new evidence was presented before the jury in a Lower Manhattan federal district court as part of the music mogul's ongoing trafficking and racketeering trial.

Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Miami Mansion

diddy trial exhibits tuesday trial
Source: Department of Justice

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly used baby oil and lube for his drug-fueled 'freak off' parties.

New photos submitted by federal prosecutors captured various disturbing items — such as baby oil, heels, lube, AR-15 rifle parts, drugs, bondage and more — that were obtained by police when they raided Combs' Star Island estate in Miami.

While testifying on Tuesday, Homeland Security Investigations Agent Gerard Gannon revealed he headed the operation of raiding Combs' Florida property in March 2024.

Tons of Guns

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: Department of Justice

Sean 'Diddy' Combs had loaded assault rifles confiscated from his home.

Gannon said under oath that his team confiscated loaded assault rifles, s-- toys and bottles of lubricant. Hand guns could also be seen within the series of snaps.

During cross-examination, the special agent was asked whether he lives in Florida and if he keeps guns in his home, to which he confirmed yes. Combs' defense team's question appeared to be an attempt at validating the innocence behind the Bad Boy Records founder keeping weapons inside of his mansion.

Lingerie, High Heels, S-- Toys and More

Sean Diddy Combs

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: Department of Justice

Lingerie and high heels filled the property.

Photos from the raid, however, additionally show several boxes of high heels, skimpy lingerie, rope and handcuffs.

An image of shelves inside Combs' home displayed two d-----, Vaseline and Astroglide lube. Federal agents allegedly also discovered strawberry and green apple-flavored BJ Blast oral s-- candy and a wireless vibrator.

Pills and Powder Everywhere

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: Department of Justice

Several drugs were found inside the Miami mansion.

Loads of pills and drugs also showered the scene — with pictures unveiling Golden Teacher magic mushroom pill capsules, other unmarked pills, marijuana and a Gucci bag containing white powdery substances.

The designer bag — which had traces of ketamine and cocaine inside — was physically shown to jurors in court. The government said inside of it was a small baggie of cocaine labeled "DBL Wash," a clear Ziploc bag containing pink MDMA tablets and another plastic bag holding three orange MDMA tablets with the Tesla logo stamped on them.

diddy raid photos dept of justice
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs also kept supplements for erectile disfunction.

Two large evidence bags were additionally filled with baby oil and lubricant. Gannon said the bags contained 31 bottles, and noted there was even more found inside Combs' home than what was stuffed inside the evidence containers. Federal agents also discovered three cellphones stuffed into tall black Balenciaga boots.

Combs additionally possessed packets of Vital Honey VIP, which is a Malaysian supplement used for erectile dysfunction, according to prosecutors.

