Kanye West Admits to Watching 'P--- and Playing Games All Day' Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuits

West’s admission of watching p--- comes fresh on the heels of multiple civil lawsuits being filed against him, including one in which he was accused of sexually harassing someone in the workplace. The Mirror obtained a copy of one lawsuit in which the plaintiff stated West “can’t stop looking” at p---.

"While lying flat on the bed and staring up at the ceiling, Kanye began to make slow up and down motions with his hand just above his g------- as though he was m-----------,” the plaintiff noted in the suit.

The plaintiff went on to detail West allegedly said the following: “I used to have o------ every day – at least two-to-three girls. And now, man, I can’t even lay down without j------- off ... I got to keep my hand away from my phone to keep me away from looking at p----.”