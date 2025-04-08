Kanye West Admits to Watching 'P--- and Playing Games All Day' Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuits
Kanye West made a shocking confession in his latest tirade on X.
The “Jesus Walks” rapper, who is no stranger to controversial rants on the social media platform, wrote, “Maybe it was just built up pressure being released on every level I honestly wasn’t posting this as a Jew diss I’m rich as f--- I sit around and make music watch p--- and play video games all day.” West added he’s “going to engage in conspiracies” because he doesn’t “have s--- else to do.”
“I’m really good at music and verryyy bad at acting,” he concluded. “A common Jewish term is ‘bad actors’ I heard that term a lot around the deathcon times.”
West’s admission of watching p--- comes fresh on the heels of multiple civil lawsuits being filed against him, including one in which he was accused of sexually harassing someone in the workplace. The Mirror obtained a copy of one lawsuit in which the plaintiff stated West “can’t stop looking” at p---.
"While lying flat on the bed and staring up at the ceiling, Kanye began to make slow up and down motions with his hand just above his g------- as though he was m-----------,” the plaintiff noted in the suit.
The plaintiff went on to detail West allegedly said the following: “I used to have o------ every day – at least two-to-three girls. And now, man, I can’t even lay down without j------- off ... I got to keep my hand away from my phone to keep me away from looking at p----.”
In another lawsuit, which was obtained by The Mirror, claimed West sent a female employee “sexually explicit” messages that were chock-full of “anti-semitism” and were “worse than anything he has ever said on public platforms or included in former cases.”
"Our client was significantly disrespected, verbally antagonized and faced a very hostile work environment,” the plaintiff’s lawyer stated to The Mirror. “When she shared text messages from Mr. West with her superiors to show how she was being treated, she was quickly terminated after almost a year of diligent work. It's time that Mr. West is held accountable for his actions towards his female employees in front of a jury. This will be a massive discrimination lawsuit that is all laid out in text messages and it is definitely forthcoming."
To date, West has not issued a response or statement regarding the lawsuits against him.