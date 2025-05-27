Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Posts Nearly Naked Photo in Fishnets After Spain Outfit Debacle
Another day, another nearly nude snap from Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori.
The star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 27, to post three similar images of her wearing nothing but a fishnet top and black tights.
Censori didn't even leave a caption.
Bianca Censori's Sultry Snaps
However, fans instantly flocked to the page to leave their thoughts.
One person wrote, "You are THE moment 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," while another said, "d---😂.......where YE at??????"
A third person added, "Bianca pls stop 💔💔💔," while a fourth user compared Censori to West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, writing, "Literally looks like Kim 😂."
Censori has been making headlines as of late for her outfits.
As OK! previously reported, Censori and the rapper made a scene while walking around Spain this past month.
According to bystanders, locals were mortified by Bianca’s bare bust. “People were horrified. They could be heard asking, ‘Is that her real nipple?’ as they walked by,” an eyewitness told an outlet.
They added, “Kanye was standing back a little, letting her browse the market. They were surrounded by five bodyguards in black suits and walkie-talkies — making a huge scene.”
Bianca Censori's Outfits Make a Scene
The pair reportedly spent their vacation in the quaint town of Santanyí, located on the southeastern coastline of the popular beach destination.
After clips made the rounds, which showed Censori's controversial outfit, people had a lot to say.
“It baffles the mind that any establishment would allow anyone to enter while exposing themselves like this. Bianca is basically naked. Then again it's Spain so…maybe it's acceptable? Still, not okay,” wrote one person.
“This is what an attention-seeking couple looks like. No other way to stay relevant,” said another.
“Yeah she tripping wearing this in public,” a third agreed.
Now, Censori could get in trouble for showing off her private part.
According to Spain’s local Civic Behavior Regulations, wearing swimwear or going shirtless in public areas that are not beaches or pools could result in a violation of public decency laws.
If the model's near-nude outing is found by local authorities to have gone against their laws, she could be given a fine ranging from €500 to €3,000.
Mallorca’s updated regulations were instituted just weeks ago and are expected to restore order and reduce excessive tourism-related activities.