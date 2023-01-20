Kanye West's New Lady Bianca Censori Used To Look Exactly Like Kim Kardashian
Kanye West surprised everyone when it was revealed he married Bianca Censori in an intimate ceremony.
The pair were first spotted out and about in early January when they dined at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. At first, fans were confused who the mystery blonde was, but it turns out it was Censori, who has worked as an architectural designer for his Yeezy brand for several years, as she just dyed her hair a lighter color.
As for why Censori looks drastically different, psychotherapist Jade Thomas told The U.S. Sun why she most likely made the drastic change.
“I can imagine it has been very difficult for Bianca to be compared to her new partner's ex-wife," the expert said, referring to West's ex Kim Kardashian. “This comparison could lead to feelings of worthlessness and sets unrealistic expectations of her new relationship.
“Furthermore, this constant comparison could lead to thoughts of, 'Is my partner only with me because of my appearance?'" she continued. “Or thoughts of, 'Would my partner still like me if I look different?' Perhaps this dramatic hair change for Bianca could be a way of turning a new page in her life or relationship. It could also be a way for her to break away from the comparison of her new partner's ex-wife. A radical hair change could be a way of one trying to redefine their self-image."
On Thursday, January 12, it was revealed that the "Heartless" rapper, 45, and Censori tied the knot — but the pair didn't file for a marriage certificate, a.k.a. the union is not legally binding.
After news broke, Censori's family reacted to the news. Bianca's sister Angelina Censori said, "It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being."
Fortunately, it looks like Kardashian doesn't mind what her ex does, as she took to Instagram on January 19 to share some sexy snaps — and show off her brunette locks. "happy era," she wrote.