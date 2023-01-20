Kanye West's New Lady Bianca Censori Used To Look Exactly Like Kim Kardashian

Kanye West surprised everyone when it was revealed he married Bianca Censori in an intimate ceremony.

The pair were first spotted out and about in early January when they dined at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. At first, fans were confused who the mystery blonde was, but it turns out it was Censori, who has worked as an architectural designer for his Yeezy brand for several years, as she just dyed her hair a lighter color.