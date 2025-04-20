'She's Not Your Wife': Kanye West Rants About Bianca Censori After Reunion in Spain
Despite saying they broke up in April, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted at an Indian restaurant in Spain on Friday, April 18. The couple, who married in December 2022, were seen by onlookers as they walked inside the eatery.
Though they appear to be going strong, the “Flashing Lights” rapper took to X to rant about his wife one day after their public reunion.
“When my wife don't talk, she’s my wife, she’s not your wife. Tell Hollywood starlets ran by the Jews when they can talk and what they should say when they do talk,” he tweeted. “You hate the male-female dynamic and the black-and-white dynamic. I'm Ye. And the Ye Kingdom will rise to the same level power of Yeezy Season three, and then to the power of the French Banks, and then above. This has been ordained. Ok, now we back on Ye time.”
West’s mixed messages about his relationship with Censori intensified earlier this month on April 3, when lyrics from his upcoming album, WW3, were released. The track, “BIANCA,” detailed how the rapper’s wife “ran away” from him.
“She's having a panic attack, and she is not liking the way that I tweeted,” his lyrics revealed. “Until Bianca's back, I stay up all night, I'm not going to sleep. I really don't know where she's at.”
Censori has kept relatively quiet on her romance with the controversial star. However, a source close to the architect revealed she doesn’t want to be connected to her husband’s antisemitism.
“She’s had enough. The swastika shirt [he was selling] was the last straw,” the insider claimed to Page Six. “She told him that’s not who she is and that she can’t be associated with that.”
Leading up to divorce speculation, West repeatedly rampaged on social media. In March, he accused his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, of “s-- trafficking.”
“KIM KARDASHIAN IS A S-- TRAFFICKER,” West claimed. “I DON’T LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS. IT’S F--- ALL YOU N-----. MY SOUL IS BLACK AND WATCH YALL DON’T BELIEVE ME AND JUST SAY I’M CRAZY.”
He later told DJ Akademiks in a face-to-face interview that he wished he had never conceived kids with Kardashian. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them, but that wasn’t God’s plan,” he explained.