Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to the Imagination in Racy Kitten Micro Bikini

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Bianca Censori is no stranger to turning heads, and her latest barely-there look continues to push boundaries. Kanye West's wife, 31, was spotted wearing a tiny micro-bikini in photos shared by photographer and stylist Gadir Rajab, a known collaborator with the A-list couple.

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Bianca Censori Turned Heads in a Suggestive Bikini

Source: Kanye West/YouTube Bianca Censori starred in Kanye West's music video for 'GEMINI SEASON.'

The racy piece of swimwear consisted of a barely-there pale blue bikini top with white trim that put her cleavage on full display, per photos obtained by a news outlet. The matching skimpy bikini bottoms featured a white kitten graphic front and center, while she completed the look with a simple pair of white heeled mules. Rajab shared several photos from the festive day, where Censori and West, 49, could be seen alongside multiple vintage-style cakes.

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Bianca Censori Posed With a Vintage Cake

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori famously was nearly nude on the red carpet of the 2025 Grammys.

One photo captured the Australian native holding a cake with both hands, as if she were presenting it to the birthday honoree. A final photo captured her cutting into the cake, delicately arching her back as she suggestively lifted a cherry to her lips. Rajah is Censori's stylist and is often credited as the creative force behind her revealing fashion choices, which some critics initially believed were influenced by West's control over his wife.

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Bianca Censori on Claims Kanye West Controls Her Clothing

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori is known for her tiny bikini tops and no-pants looks.

Censori clapped back at the accusations directly in a February interview with Vogue, calling her clothing choices a "collaboration" between her and her husband. "I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do. Me and my husband would work on my outfits together," she told the outlet. "It was never, 'I was being told to do something.'" She continued, "If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?"

Kanye West Thanked Bianca Censori for Urging Him to 'Get Help'

Source: MEGA Kanye West revealed he fell into a 'four-month long manic episode' in 2025, and it was Bianca Censori who encouraged him to 'get help.'