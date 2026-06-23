Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to the Imagination in Racy Kitten Micro Bikini
June 23 2026, Published 7:42 p.m. ET
Bianca Censori is no stranger to turning heads, and her latest barely-there look continues to push boundaries.
Kanye West's wife, 31, was spotted wearing a tiny micro-bikini in photos shared by photographer and stylist Gadir Rajab, a known collaborator with the A-list couple.
Bianca Censori Turned Heads in a Suggestive Bikini
The racy piece of swimwear consisted of a barely-there pale blue bikini top with white trim that put her cleavage on full display, per photos obtained by a news outlet.
The matching skimpy bikini bottoms featured a white kitten graphic front and center, while she completed the look with a simple pair of white heeled mules.
Rajab shared several photos from the festive day, where Censori and West, 49, could be seen alongside multiple vintage-style cakes.
Bianca Censori Posed With a Vintage Cake
One photo captured the Australian native holding a cake with both hands, as if she were presenting it to the birthday honoree.
A final photo captured her cutting into the cake, delicately arching her back as she suggestively lifted a cherry to her lips.
Rajah is Censori's stylist and is often credited as the creative force behind her revealing fashion choices, which some critics initially believed were influenced by West's control over his wife.
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Bianca Censori on Claims Kanye West Controls Her Clothing
Censori clapped back at the accusations directly in a February interview with Vogue, calling her clothing choices a "collaboration" between her and her husband.
"I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do. Me and my husband would work on my outfits together," she told the outlet. "It was never, 'I was being told to do something.'"
She continued, "If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?"
Kanye West Thanked Bianca Censori for Urging Him to 'Get Help'
She also addressed critics who questioned the validity of their marriage. Censori and West famously made it down the aisle in December 2022, one month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.
"I didn't marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform," she insisted. "I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?"
West and Censori's relationship runs deep, as the Chicago rapper credited her in January as the person who convinced him to "get help" following a manic episode that included racist outbursts.
"In early 2025, I fell into a four-month long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life," the "Heartless" rapper wrote in an open letter titled "Those I've Hurt" on January 26. "As the situation became increasingly unsustainable, there were times I didn’t want to be here anymore."