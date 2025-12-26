EXCLUSIVE Fresh Kanye West Puppet Wife Scandal Erupts as Rapper Is Accused of Controlling Bianca Censori's Diet and Fetish Wear Source: MEGA; @biancacensori/Instagram Kanye West reportedly controls everything — from wife Bianca Censori's clothing to her diet. Aaron Tinney Dec. 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Kanye West is yet again at the center of controversy, with the rapper facing fresh claims he is exerting intense control over the public image, diet and fashion choices of his wife, Bianca Censori, amid growing concern about her increasingly explicit public appearances.

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori is married to Kanye West.

OK! can reveal the allegations come three years into their marriage and follow a series of headline-grabbing outings in Europe and the U.S., which have seen Censori, 30, appear in public clad in bondage-inspired outfits, edible underwear and barely-there looks – on top of her infamous Grammy awards moment in which she dropped a fur coat to reveal a sheer gown exposing her naked body. Insiders tell us Censori's latest series of outfits is part of a "deliberate strategy" driven by West, 48, who is said to relish the attention, shock value and publicity they bring his way, particularly as Censori has launched her first solo fashion line. Friends of the couple have long questioned whether Censori's compliance reflects personal choice or pressure. One source close to the pair said: "Those around them can no longer tell what comes from Bianca herself and what is driven by Kanye. There is a growing concern that she leans into his highly sexualized ideas simply to avoid conflict with him and his increasingly mad ideas."

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Fans have speculated that Kanye West exerts an healthy amount of control over his wife.

Another added West "thrives on turning her into a showcase for his own concepts, instead of allowing her to exist independently." According to multiple insiders, West's alleged vice-grip also extends to Censori's diet and body. West is alleged to restrict Censori's food intake when they dine out, ordering her appetizers only while he eats freely, and insisting she use smaller plates at home.

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori founded her own fashion label.

He is also said to ban tattoos, piercings and even tan lines. A source said: "In Kanye's mind, flawlessness comes from stripping away anything he deems ordinary. What he frames as style or taste is really about maintaining control." The timing of the claims is notable, arriving just after Censori launched her fashion label – simply called BIANCA. While the brand carries her name, insiders insist West is deeply involved after he was dumped from a string of mega-bucks brand deals in the wake of his antisemitic social media rants and public proclamations on his supposed admiration of figures including Hitler. A source said: "Kanye has his hands in every part of the project. Bianca might be the public front, but he is the one directing it all and approving every decision – mainly as he needs it to work as he's running out of cash!" Censori's designs are described as lingerie and shapewear, with a pronounced fetish-wear influence.

Source: MEGA Kanye West previously said he has 'dominion' over Bianca Censori.