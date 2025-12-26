Fresh Kanye West Puppet Wife Scandal Erupts as Rapper Is Accused of Controlling Bianca Censori's Diet and Fetish Wear
Dec. 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Kanye West is yet again at the center of controversy, with the rapper facing fresh claims he is exerting intense control over the public image, diet and fashion choices of his wife, Bianca Censori, amid growing concern about her increasingly explicit public appearances.
OK! can reveal the allegations come three years into their marriage and follow a series of headline-grabbing outings in Europe and the U.S., which have seen Censori, 30, appear in public clad in bondage-inspired outfits, edible underwear and barely-there looks – on top of her infamous Grammy awards moment in which she dropped a fur coat to reveal a sheer gown exposing her naked body.
Insiders tell us Censori's latest series of outfits is part of a "deliberate strategy" driven by West, 48, who is said to relish the attention, shock value and publicity they bring his way, particularly as Censori has launched her first solo fashion line.
Friends of the couple have long questioned whether Censori's compliance reflects personal choice or pressure.
One source close to the pair said: "Those around them can no longer tell what comes from Bianca herself and what is driven by Kanye. There is a growing concern that she leans into his highly sexualized ideas simply to avoid conflict with him and his increasingly mad ideas."
Another added West "thrives on turning her into a showcase for his own concepts, instead of allowing her to exist independently."
According to multiple insiders, West's alleged vice-grip also extends to Censori's diet and body. West is alleged to restrict Censori's food intake when they dine out, ordering her appetizers only while he eats freely, and insisting she use smaller plates at home.
He is also said to ban tattoos, piercings and even tan lines.
A source said: "In Kanye's mind, flawlessness comes from stripping away anything he deems ordinary. What he frames as style or taste is really about maintaining control."
The timing of the claims is notable, arriving just after Censori launched her fashion label – simply called BIANCA. While the brand carries her name, insiders insist West is deeply involved after he was dumped from a string of mega-bucks brand deals in the wake of his antisemitic social media rants and public proclamations on his supposed admiration of figures including Hitler.
A source said: "Kanye has his hands in every part of the project. Bianca might be the public front, but he is the one directing it all and approving every decision – mainly as he needs it to work as he's running out of cash!"
Censori's designs are described as lingerie and shapewear, with a pronounced fetish-wear influence.
West has been banned from X after posting antisemitic content, including pro-Hitler messages and statements celebrating domestic violence. One post read: "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE."
Even though Censori briefly left the rapper earlier this year, they reconciled weeks later after West reportedly moved to trademark a business linked to explicit dolls and s-- toys inspired by the curvy model.
Sources say the fashion line also represents a pointed challenge to West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, 45, whose shapewear brand SKIMS launched in 2019.
One insider said: "This move is intentional and deeply personal for him. He is positioning Bianca in direct competition with Kim, and if Bianca comes out on top, Kanye will see it as proof that he was right."
Kardashian, who shares four children with West, has hinted about the emotional toll their marriage has taken on her during an episode of her family's reality TV show.
She once told her sister Kourtney about how she feels she is dealing with repressed feelings of fear: "I would always say how calm I am and that's my superpower. But my therapist felt like it's a trauma response of me remaining calm in living a life that I always have to be in this fight or flight mode."
Sources close to Kim say she remains "totally traumatized" by the relationship and having to co-parent with Kanye.