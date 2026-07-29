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Bianca Censori is making headlines once again. Kanye West's wife showcased another daring fashion look in Ibiza after Ye shared a revealing photo of the Australian architect on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 28. The image captured Censori posing between two women during a night out at what appeared to be a club or party. Staying true to her signature style, she wore a sheer, skin-toned bodysuit that left little to the imagination, with the revealing design exposing her chest.

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Source: @ye/Instagram Bianca Censori drew attention after Kanye West shared a revealing photo of her during a night out in Ibiza.

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Censori wore her brunette hair sleek and straight while striking a confident pose for the camera. One friend stood beside her in a black lace cover-up layered over a dark outfit, while the other sported a white crop top with pale pink pants. The trio posed beneath a glowing red "DC-10" sign as Censori held one finger to her lips for the attention-grabbing snapshot.

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West and Censori Enjoy Ibiza Nightlife

Source: MEGA The couple was also spotted walking hand in hand as they headed to a nightclub in coordinated evening outfits.

Additional videos circulating on social media showed West and Censori walking hand in hand as they headed to a nightclub in Ibiza wearing different outfits. The controversial rapper wore a black leather jacket with gray denim pants and a pair of white boots. Meanwhile, Censori stepped out in a skimpy monokini that barely covered her figure, completing the look with black slip-on heels. The latest appearance is another addition to the string of bold fashion moments Censori has embraced since marrying the rapper in late 2022. Over the past few years, the couple has consistently made headlines for her revealing wardrobe choices during public outings and across social media.

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Ye and his wife Bianca Censori at a club in Ibiza last night. pic.twitter.com/VoJvP7Vllm — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) July 29, 2026 Source: @yzyupdates/X

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Fans Share Mixed Reactions

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori has denied claims that Kanye West controls her wardrobe, saying they collaborate on her outfits together.

Social media users quickly weighed in after the photo began making the rounds online. "Why does this woman keep being like this...," one user commented. Another wrote, "Is his wife boring or what, why does he let her dress like this, f---" A third added, "Why is she wandering around the street in her swimsuit?" “A smart man, instead of carrying this lapdog, pays its price and uses a two-legged dog,” a fourth added. Whether she's stepping out in barely-there outfits or making surprise appearances alongside West, Censori continues to generate conversation with her boundary-pushing fashion choices.

Censori Says Her Outfits Are Her Choice

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori said she married Kanye West because she loves him.