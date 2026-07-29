Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Frees the Nipple in Scandalous Photo From Night Out in Ibiza
July 29 2026, Updated 1:10 p.m. ET
Bianca Censori is making headlines once again.
Kanye West's wife showcased another daring fashion look in Ibiza after Ye shared a revealing photo of the Australian architect on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 28.
The image captured Censori posing between two women during a night out at what appeared to be a club or party. Staying true to her signature style, she wore a sheer, skin-toned bodysuit that left little to the imagination, with the revealing design exposing her chest.
Censori wore her brunette hair sleek and straight while striking a confident pose for the camera. One friend stood beside her in a black lace cover-up layered over a dark outfit, while the other sported a white crop top with pale pink pants.
The trio posed beneath a glowing red "DC-10" sign as Censori held one finger to her lips for the attention-grabbing snapshot.
West and Censori Enjoy Ibiza Nightlife
Additional videos circulating on social media showed West and Censori walking hand in hand as they headed to a nightclub in Ibiza wearing different outfits.
The controversial rapper wore a black leather jacket with gray denim pants and a pair of white boots. Meanwhile, Censori stepped out in a skimpy monokini that barely covered her figure, completing the look with black slip-on heels.
The latest appearance is another addition to the string of bold fashion moments Censori has embraced since marrying the rapper in late 2022. Over the past few years, the couple has consistently made headlines for her revealing wardrobe choices during public outings and across social media.
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Fans Share Mixed Reactions
Social media users quickly weighed in after the photo began making the rounds online.
"Why does this woman keep being like this...," one user commented.
Another wrote, "Is his wife boring or what, why does he let her dress like this, f---"
A third added, "Why is she wandering around the street in her swimsuit?"
“A smart man, instead of carrying this lapdog, pays its price and uses a two-legged dog,” a fourth added.
Whether she's stepping out in barely-there outfits or making surprise appearances alongside West, Censori continues to generate conversation with her boundary-pushing fashion choices.
Censori Says Her Outfits Are Her Choice
Earlier this year, Censori addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding her revealing style, pushing back against claims that her husband dictates what she wears.
“I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do,” Censori said in an interview with a news outlet. “Me and my husband would work on my outfits together.”
She added, “It was like a collaboration, it was never ‘I was being told to do something.’ If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?”
The Australian native also dismissed suggestions that she is being controlled by the "Heartless" rapper.
“I didn’t marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform,” she said. “I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?”
Censori also acknowledged the public fascination with her marriage and her growing profile.
“I’m famous by association,” she added. “But your image is replicated without your consent all the time. It’s replicated, it’s brought down, it’s picked apart, all those kind of things.”