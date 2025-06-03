Censori laid on the floor in barely-there bodysuit exposing her buttcheeks. She flaunted her long legs in beige fishnet tights and clear stilettos as her black waves flowed behind her.

The architect's risqué ensemble comes under a week after she stripped down on Instagram, wearing nothing but a fishnet top and tights. Her bangs hung over her eyes, which were covered with dark sunglasses.

On May 20, she went pantless and braless, solely donning a black long-sleeve top and loincloth skirt.