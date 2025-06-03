or
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Is Nearly Naked in Cheeky Bodysuit: Photos

Photo of Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA/@biancacensori/Instagram

Bianca Censori snapped sultry photos in a nude bodysuit without her husband, Kanye West.

By:

June 3 2025, Published 6:07 p.m. ET

Bianca Censori is near-naked once again.

Kanye West's wife, 30, almost had a nip slip in a cleavage-baring nude bodysuit on Tuesday, June 3.

kanye west wife bianca censori nearly naked cheeky bodysuit photos
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

Bianca Censori almost had a nip slip.

Censori laid on the floor in barely-there bodysuit exposing her buttcheeks. She flaunted her long legs in beige fishnet tights and clear stilettos as her black waves flowed behind her.

The architect's risqué ensemble comes under a week after she stripped down on Instagram, wearing nothing but a fishnet top and tights. Her bangs hung over her eyes, which were covered with dark sunglasses.

On May 20, she went pantless and braless, solely donning a black long-sleeve top and loincloth skirt.

Bianca Censori Went Semi-Naked While Strolling Through Spain

kanye west wife bianca censori nearly naked cheeky bodysuit photos
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

Bianca Censori was nearly naked.

The star has taken her revealing outfit choices out in public as well. On May 17, she exposed her nipples in a see-through fishnet shirt and backless skirt at a market in Santanyí, Majorca, with her man.

"People were horrified. They could be heard asking, ‘Is that her real nipple?’ as they walked by," an eyewitness told an outlet. "Kanye was standing back a little, letting her browse the market. They were surrounded by five bodyguards in black suits and walkie-talkies, making a huge scene."

kanye west wife bianca censori nearly naked cheeky bodysuit photos
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

Bianca Censori wore an all-nude ensemble.

Fans were disturbed by Censori's scandalous display as well.

"Having spent years living in Europe, I can assure you that most Europeans find this display utterly disgraceful. They might stare, but it’s with a sense of disgust rather than admiration," one user posted.

Another quipped, "So I guess there is no such thing as indecent exposure."

Several others blamed West for not keeping his woman in check.

"At this point, I don't even know what these clowns are doing... looks like Kanye is doing everything he can to continue being famous at this point," someone said, while another added, "He's always dressed to the teeth, and she is always naked. He clearly doesn't love her."

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori Still Together?

kanye west wife bianca censori nearly naked cheeky bodysuit photos
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married in 2022.

The duo was flooded with divorce rumors after Censori allegedly "ran away" from her husband. In a track off his latest album, WW3, called "Bianca," he raps, "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick/ I just do not get it."

He concludes the song, "Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad."

Censori allegedly distanced herself from West amid his controlling behavior and antisemitic rants on X.

"She’s living under this aggressive situation," an insider revealed to an outlet. "She’s gotta run, but he’s obsessed with her. It’s been hard for her to get [out on her own] and move around."

The couple got married in December 2022 and are legally still together.

