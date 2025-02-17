Bianca Censori's Most Daring Moments: See the Sultry Photos
Bianca Censori Debuted Her Skimpiest Look Yet
Kanye West and Bianca Censori finally made their red carpet debut at the 2025 Grammy Awards over two years after their wedding. However, their February 2 appearance at Crypto.com Arena sparked controversy when the Australian beauty dropped her fur coat, displaying her modesty in a completely sheer outfit.
TikTok lip reader Skye said West and Censori had an alleged conversation that could prove the skin-baring moment was all planned.
"Okay, remember what we talked about," West allegedly told Censori, who replied, "No, I don't."
The Yeezy founder responded, "What do you mean? I said we will make something up to make a scene."
Although Censori allegedly denied discussing the stunt beforehand, West eventually instructed her to "remove the coat from the back," prompting her to turn around to perform the risky reveal.
"[Censori] tried to back out of her scandalous stunt on the 67th annual Grammy Awards red carpet several times, but Kanye West insisted that she go through with her see-through look," a source claimed, adding, “She was really nervous and wanted to back out several times, but he didn’t want her to."
While Censori would have worn something decent, West allegedly pushed her to wear the skimpy outfit.
She Left Little to the Imagination
Following her appearance at the Prototype Show in Paris in 2024, Censori stepped out in public in an eye-popping skintight, flesh-colored leotard. She completed her look with her bright pink hair and knee-high socks.
Bianca Censori Posed With Her Sister
The designer put her toned behind on display while rocking her sizzling skintight top.
She Bared It All
- Lip Reader Tells All: What Kanye West Told Wife Bianca Censori Before She Got Naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards
- 'Nervous' Bianca Censori 'Wanted to Back Out Several Times' of Grammys 2025 Publicity Stunt — But Kanye West 'Insisted,' Insider Claims
- Kanye West and Bianca Censori Mocked After She Debuts Nearly Nude Sheer Look at 2025 Grammy Awards: 'We're Tired of Him Exposing Her'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In a January 5 black-and-white video, Censori showed off her slim shoulders as she took a dip in a bath tub. She covered her modesty with her knees, though much of her chest remained exposed.
Bianca Censori Made New Year Even Hotter
On New Year's Day 2025, a scantily-clad Censori paraded her toned back and behind in a black bodysuit and matching tights. She completed her look with stiletto boots.
Kanye West Shared Their Sweet — and Hot — Moments
West was all smiles in a New Year's Eve celebration photoset as his wife showed off her bold look in a sleek black bodysuit that accentuated her curves, with only a star emoji covering her chest area. She also slipped into a glittery tights and low-cut black boots to complete her chic look.
Bianca Censori Set Pulses Racing
The braless Aussie native showed off her curvaceous appeal in a pink tank top and white lace tights in another carousel of photos shared by West.