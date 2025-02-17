or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Bianca Censori
OK LogoPHOTOS

Bianca Censori's Most Daring Moments: See the Sultry Photos

bianca censoris most daring photos
Source: MEGA; @ye/Instagram

Bianca Censori has pushed the boundaries of nudity with her provocative looks over the years.

By:

Feb. 17 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bianca Censori Debuted Her Skimpiest Look Yet

bianca censoris most daring photos
Source: MEGA

An eyewitness claimed Bianca Censori looked uncomfortable at the Grammy Awards 2025 red carpet event.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori finally made their red carpet debut at the 2025 Grammy Awards over two years after their wedding. However, their February 2 appearance at Crypto.com Arena sparked controversy when the Australian beauty dropped her fur coat, displaying her modesty in a completely sheer outfit.

TikTok lip reader Skye said West and Censori had an alleged conversation that could prove the skin-baring moment was all planned.

"Okay, remember what we talked about," West allegedly told Censori, who replied, "No, I don't."

The Yeezy founder responded, "What do you mean? I said we will make something up to make a scene."

Although Censori allegedly denied discussing the stunt beforehand, West eventually instructed her to "remove the coat from the back," prompting her to turn around to perform the risky reveal.

"[Censori] tried to back out of her scandalous stunt on the 67th annual Grammy Awards red carpet several times, but Kanye West insisted that she go through with her see-through look," a source claimed, adding, “She was really nervous and wanted to back out several times, but he didn’t want her to."

While Censori would have worn something decent, West allegedly pushed her to wear the skimpy outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

She Left Little to the Imagination

bianca censoris most daring photos
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori and Kanye West previously sparked divorce rumors.

Following her appearance at the Prototype Show in Paris in 2024, Censori stepped out in public in an eye-popping skintight, flesh-colored leotard. She completed her look with her bright pink hair and knee-high socks.

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori Posed With Her Sister

bianca censoris most daring photos
Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

She has two siblings.

The designer put her toned behind on display while rocking her sizzling skintight top.

Article continues below advertisement

She Bared It All

bianca censoris most daring photos
Source: @ye/Instagram

Kanye West took the bold video of Bianca Censori while she was in a bathtub.

MORE ON:
Bianca Censori

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In a January 5 black-and-white video, Censori showed off her slim shoulders as she took a dip in a bath tub. She covered her modesty with her knees, though much of her chest remained exposed.

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori Made New Year Even Hotter

bianca censoris most daring photos
Source: @ye/Instagram

Kanye West captured the revealing photos of his wife, Bianca Censori.

On New Year's Day 2025, a scantily-clad Censori paraded her toned back and behind in a black bodysuit and matching tights. She completed her look with stiletto boots.

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West Shared Their Sweet — and Hot — Moments

bianca censoris most daring photos
Source: @ye/Instagram

Kanye West and Bianca Censori wed in December 2022.

West was all smiles in a New Year's Eve celebration photoset as his wife showed off her bold look in a sleek black bodysuit that accentuated her curves, with only a star emoji covering her chest area. She also slipped into a glittery tights and low-cut black boots to complete her chic look.

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori Set Pulses Racing

bianca censoris most daring photos
Source: @ye/Instagram

Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian was previously accused of copying Bianca Censori's style.

The braless Aussie native showed off her curvaceous appeal in a pink tank top and white lace tights in another carousel of photos shared by West.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.