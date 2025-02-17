Bianca Censori's Most Daring Moments: See the Sultry Photos

Kanye West and Bianca Censori finally made their red carpet debut at the 2025 Grammy Awards over two years after their wedding. However, their February 2 appearance at Crypto.com Arena sparked controversy when the Australian beauty dropped her fur coat, displaying her modesty in a completely sheer outfit.

TikTok lip reader Skye said West and Censori had an alleged conversation that could prove the skin-baring moment was all planned.

"Okay, remember what we talked about," West allegedly told Censori, who replied, "No, I don't."

The Yeezy founder responded, "What do you mean? I said we will make something up to make a scene."

Although Censori allegedly denied discussing the stunt beforehand, West eventually instructed her to "remove the coat from the back," prompting her to turn around to perform the risky reveal.

"[Censori] tried to back out of her scandalous stunt on the 67th annual Grammy Awards red carpet several times, but Kanye West insisted that she go through with her see-through look," a source claimed, adding, “She was really nervous and wanted to back out several times, but he didn’t want her to."

While Censori would have worn something decent, West allegedly pushed her to wear the skimpy outfit.