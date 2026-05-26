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Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Spills Out of Micro Bikini Top: Photo

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori left little to the imagination in a risqué swimsuit.

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May 26 2026, Published 7:08 p.m. ET

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Bianca Censori's barely there style streak shows no signs of slowing down.

The Australian native, 31, showed off her signature curves in a metallic micro bikini top that hardly covered her assets in a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 26.

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Bianca Censori Posed in Micro Bikini Top

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Photo of Bianca Censori posed in a tiny bikini top on social media.
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

Bianca Censori posed in a tiny bikini top on social media.

Censori added a structured tweed jacket with dramatic bell sleeves over gray, high-waisted bikini bottoms, finishing the look with chunky silver rings.

The architect's face was cropped out of the photo, as she was only visible from the neck down.

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Bianca Censori Blasted Claims That Kanye West Controlled Her

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in December 2022.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in December 2022.

Censori has been known for rocking racy looks since marrying Kanye West in December 2022, one month after the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

The Yeezy founder's spouse made it clear her viral outfits were her choice, denying rumors she was controlled by the "Heartless" rapper, 48.

"I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do," she told Vogue in February. “Me and my husband would work on my outfits together.”

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Bianca Censori Said She and Kanye West 'Collaborate' on Outfits

Photo of Bianca Censori responded to haters who believe she was being controlled by Kanye West.
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori responded to haters who believe she was being controlled by Kanye West.

The model called her attire a "collaboration" between herself and her husband, emphasizing, "It was never, 'I was being told to do something.'"

She continued, "If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?"

She also clapped back at haters who questioned the validity of their marriage.

"I didn't marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform," she said. "I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?"

Kanye West Thanked Bianca Censori in January

Photo of Kanye West credited Bianca Censori as the person who convinced him to seek help amid his bipolar disorder.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West credited Bianca Censori as the person who convinced him to seek help amid his bipolar disorder.

West and Censori's bond goes deep, as the Chicago rapper credited her in January as the one who convinced him to "get help" following a four-month manic episode that include racist outbursts.

“In early 2025, I fell into a four-month long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life,” he wrote in an open letter titled "Those I've Hurt" on January 26. “As the situation became increasingly unsustainable, there were times I didn’t want to be here anymore.”

After "hitting rock bottom" with his bipolar disorder, it was Censori who encouraged him to seek treatment.

"When you go into a manic episode, you are ill at that point," he continued. "When you are not in an episode, you are completely ‘normal.' And that’s when the wreckage from the illness hits the hardest."

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