Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Spills Out of Micro Bikini Top: Photo

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Bianca Censori's barely there style streak shows no signs of slowing down. The Australian native, 31, showed off her signature curves in a metallic micro bikini top that hardly covered her assets in a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 26.

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Bianca Censori Posed in Micro Bikini Top

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori posed in a tiny bikini top on social media.

Censori added a structured tweed jacket with dramatic bell sleeves over gray, high-waisted bikini bottoms, finishing the look with chunky silver rings. The architect's face was cropped out of the photo, as she was only visible from the neck down.

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Bianca Censori Blasted Claims That Kanye West Controlled Her

Source: MEGA Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in December 2022.

Censori has been known for rocking racy looks since marrying Kanye West in December 2022, one month after the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. The Yeezy founder's spouse made it clear her viral outfits were her choice, denying rumors she was controlled by the "Heartless" rapper, 48. "I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do," she told Vogue in February. “Me and my husband would work on my outfits together.”

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Bianca Censori Said She and Kanye West 'Collaborate' on Outfits

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori responded to haters who believe she was being controlled by Kanye West.

The model called her attire a "collaboration" between herself and her husband, emphasizing, "It was never, 'I was being told to do something.'" She continued, "If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?" She also clapped back at haters who questioned the validity of their marriage. "I didn't marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform," she said. "I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?"

Kanye West Thanked Bianca Censori in January

Source: MEGA Kanye West credited Bianca Censori as the person who convinced him to seek help amid his bipolar disorder.