Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Pose Together for Rare Group Selfie: 'The Trinity'
June 5 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
The Kardashian sisters are back in the spotlight with a rare snapshot that immediately grabbed attention online.
Khloé Kardashian recently posted a polished group selfie featuring Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, giving fans a closer look at the trio together in one frame. The three were photographed inside a luxe home setting, dressed in coordinated dark outfits and oversized sunglasses that gave the moment a sleek, editorial feel.
Khloé kept her caption minimal, simply writing, “The Trinity.”
In the image, each sister brought her own signature vibe. Kourtney stood to one side in a fitted brown top with cutout detailing and dark shades. Kim took the center position, delivering her classic camera-ready expression in a plunging dark look with long flowing hair. Khloé stood confidently beside them in an oversized black outfit, topped off with a brown designer headscarf and bold sunglasses.
Fans React
The post quickly picked up traction, with fans celebrating the rare sister moment and the coordinated aesthetic.
“The prettiest trio,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “We need more sister selfies like this!”
“The K-ueens! 🥰😍✨✨🤍🫶🫶,” a third added.
“You’re gorgeoussss 😍,” a fourth chimed in.
Khloé’s Podcast Interview With Tristan Thompson
- Khloé Kardashian Teases Luxe Miami Getaway As Kim 'Encourages' Her To Date Again
- Khloé Kardashian Makes First Public Appearance At The People's Choice Awards Since Tristan Thompson Allegedly Welcomed Baby No. 3
- Kim & Khloé Kardashian Touch Down In L.A. From Toronto After Death Of Tristan Thompson's Mom
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The viral photo dropped shortly after Khloé’s candid podcast exchange with ex Tristan Thompson, where their co-parenting dynamic once again played out publicly.
During the May 29 episode of “Khloé in Wonder Land,” the basketball player posed a hypothetical survival question about who would make the cut in an extreme situation. While Khloé agreed he would be included, she made her boundaries clear.
"I'm not having s-- with you,” she said.
Tristan quickly responded, “Who said anything about s--?” before insisting he was only joking.
Khloé then made it clear that her children come first in any scenario, especially when prioritizing family decisions. The former couple shares two children, True Thompson and Tatum Thompson, while Tristan is also father to two other children from previous relationships.
At one point, Thompson questioned where he stands in her “priority list,” suggesting he might rank higher than expected. Khloé pushed back on that idea, making it clear he would not be in her top tier.
The Pair’s Past Relationship and Co-Parenting Dynamic
Khloé and Tristan’s relationship ended in 2021 after a series of cheating scandals, including him fathering a child with another woman while expecting their second child via surrogate with Khloé.
Despite their history, the two have maintained a civil relationship focused on co-parenting their kids.
Conversations About the Future
The former couple also touched on the possibility of expanding their family through previously stored embryos during a lighter moment on the podcast.
When Khloé asked if he wanted more children, Tristand replied, “I think I signed off for two embryos. So, I mean, if I do have more kids, it'd be coming from you. I already have enough baby moms. I don't want no more.”
Khloé responded by calling the plan a “smart” decision and joking about how he reached that point.
“Tristan may have had a little ultimatum from me,” she said, referencing past conversations about his family planning.