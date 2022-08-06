Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Second Baby Via Surrogate
Just a few weeks after news broke that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were expecting a second child together via surrogate, their little one has arrived.
The new tot is a baby boy.
The former flames, who already share daughter True, 4, confirmed that they were expanding their brood, even though they are no longer together.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative previously said in a statement. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
The two previously split after it was revealed that he kissed Jordyn Woods, but then they reconciled amid the ongoing pandemic. Soon enough, the basketball player, 31, was accused of being the father of Maralee Nichols' child, and he later took a paternity test, which confirmed that he cheated on the Good American co-founder once again.
“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote on social media earlier this year. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
As of late, the athlete was spotted flirting with women when he went on a trip to Greece.
"It's a huge kick in the teeth," an insider shared of Thompson's flirty behavior. "Instead of keeping his head down and acting with compassion, Tristan has gone back to his playboy ways."
"It would be nice if he was acting like a grown-up instead of a sexed-up bachelor," the source continued.
Even though the two are no longer together, they are planning on co-parenting.
“Khloé always wanted True to have a little brother, that was her dream," another insider said. "When she and Tristan created the embryos together, they were very much in love, and Khloé was excited for the future."