Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Baby Boy's Name Revealed After Months of Secrecy 

Though the pair co-parent their two children, their relationship has been rocky over the years due to Tristan’s serial cheating. In 2018, just days before Khloé gave birth to True, news broke that the athlete had been unfaithful to his baby mama.

Over the years, the duo had an on-again, off-again relationship until December 2021 when it was revealed Tristan fathered another child behind Khloé's back. However, at the time, he and Khloé had already decided to go through with the surrogacy.