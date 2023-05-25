Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Baby Boy's Name Revealed After Months of Secrecy
Introducing Tatum Thompson!
On the Thursday, May 25, Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian finally revealed the name of her and Tristan Thompson's son. The couple kept their baby’s moniker a secret since his birth in August 2022.
"Naming a human is really hard," the mom-of-two said in her confessional.
The reality TV star and the NBA player welcomed their second child via surrogate. They also share daughter True Thompson, who was born in April 2018.
Though the pair co-parent their two children, their relationship has been rocky over the years due to Tristan’s serial cheating. In 2018, just days before Khloé gave birth to True, news broke that the athlete had been unfaithful to his baby mama.
Over the years, the duo had an on-again, off-again relationship until December 2021 when it was revealed Tristan fathered another child behind Khloé's back. However, at the time, he and Khloé had already decided to go through with the surrogacy.
As OK! previously reported, rumors the two former lovebirds were getting back together swirled after Khloé shared some gushing posts about her baby daddy. However, the Good American co-founder recently shut down the speculation on social media.
The famous sister left a comment on a social media upload theorizing that Kim Kardashian attended Tristan’s basketball games so the public would be more receptive of Khloé and Tristan getting back together.
"Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring," the 38-year-old wrote, debunking the gossip. "I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point."
"It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…." the Strong Looks Better Naked author added.
She continued, "Some things are just as simple as they seem ... A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life."
Despite Khloé's adamant claims that she is single, sources say the couple's romance was heating up behind closed doors.
"Khloé says she's single, but in private she acts like Tristan is her husband. They do everything together," an insider shared. "He is there for breakfast most mornings and lunches and around all day."
"Most evenings they do bedtimes and hang out together. If you go to the house, he's always around," they added.