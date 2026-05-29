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Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Engage in Awkward Exchange After Her Brutal Intimacy Confession

Photo of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Source: Khloé in Wonder Land Podcast/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian awkwardly made sure that Tristan Thompson knew her immediate family would take precedence in a bunker situation.

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May 29 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

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Khloé Kardashian made sure ex Tristan Thompson knew that intimacy was not in their future.

The conversation began when the NBA player, 35, asked his ex-girlfriend, "If there's a bunker and you can only bring X amount of people in, would you bring me in?" during the Thursday, May 29, episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast.

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Khloé Kardashian Said She Wasn't Getting Intimate With Tristan Thompson

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image of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a candid conversation during an episode of her 'Khloé in Wonder Land' podcast.
Source: Khloé in Wonder Land Podcast/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a candid conversation during an episode of her 'Khloé in Wonder Land' podcast.

Though the Good American co-founder, 41, agreed that she would include him, she quickly added, "I'm not having s-- with you."

"Who said anything about s--?" Thompson replied. "I'm just making sure..."

The reality TV star seemed momentarily flustered by the exchange, stressing that her immediate family would take priority.

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Source: 'Khloé in Wonderland' Podcast/YouTube

Tristan Thompson appeared on Khloé Kardashian's podcast.

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Tristan Thompson Asked Khloé Kardashian Where He 'Fit' in Her Life

Photo of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson called it quits for good in 2021.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson called it quits for good in 2021.

Kardashian and Thompson are parents to two children, True Thompson and Tatum Thompson.

The athlete is also a father to two other kids from other relationships.

Thompson asked the Hulu personality where he "fit" within the "food chain" of her family, guessing that he's "higher" on her list than she'd expect.

"I don't think it's as many people in front of me like you are perceiving," he told her, as she quickly declined that he'd be in her top five of people.

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Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Remain Cordial

Photo of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two children.
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two children.

Kardashian and Thompson dated on on-and-off for several years, before calling it quits for good in 2021.

The former couple’s split followed multiple cheating scandals, including Thompson fathering a child with another woman while he and Kardashian were expecting their second child via surrogate.

Despite their rocky history, Kardashian and Thompson have remained on good terms as they focus on coparenting their two children.

Tristan Thompson Hinted at More Children

Photo of Khloé Kardashian reportedly gave Tristan Thompson an ultimatum to get a vasectomy.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian reportedly gave Tristan Thompson an ultimatum to get a vasectomy.

In another segment of the podcast, the cordial exes seemingly teased growing their family as Thompson confirmed he and his ex have embryos stored away.

When the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast host asked Thompson if he wants more kids in the future, he replied, “I think I signed off for two embryos. So, I mean, if I do have more kids, it'd be coming from you. I already have enough baby moms. I don't want no more.”

Kardashian deemed that a "smart" idea as he had "more than enough" baby mamas.

"And who helped you fix that decision? That was me," she revealed, quipping about him getting a vasectomy. "Tristan may have had a little ultimatum from me."

"What? Getting neutered?" Thompson asked. "Sometimes you gotta lay them n--- on the table."

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