Spiritual Healing Brought Down to Earth: Karen Foote's Mission to Raise Awareness About Holistic Methods

Regardless of age, gender, lifestyle, or priorities, everyone desires health. While physical well-being has been the only socially acceptable form of healthiness for centuries, recent years have demonstrated a seismic, promising shift in people’s perspective on the mental and spiritual aspects. Although the eagerly anticipated change for the better is gaining traction, spiritual health specifically is still a topic veiled in much taboo, sparking skeptical looks and controversial discussions.

Years of limiting regulations, oppression, and identifying spirituality with evil forces have contributed to the declining acceptance of nonconformist beliefs. That caused individuals with higher psychic sensitivity to feel confused, hindering the journey of spiritual awakening. According to research, up to 41% of people have experienced a spiritually transformative event, and 8.2% are spiritually awakened. Experts also pointed out that only a ghastly 0.0001% of people are fully enlightened, highlighting the need for more holistic awareness and accessible spiritual guidance.

For Karen Foote, a spiritual healer of 15 years and founder of Rebalance Reiki and Massage, the lack of reliable sources and easily accessible support is one of the main obstacles to unlocking inner spiritual gifts. According to Karen, everyone can connect to their spiritual side, but people often shut their gifts down through a lack of awareness and support or after traumatic experiences, which often stem from childhood. Through Rebalance Reiki and Massage, Karen connects people to their inner power, cleansing out chakras and bringing harmony back into their lives.