Karen Huger Is Not 'Known' to Be on Pills Despite New Report Swirling Ahead of DUI Sentencing: Source
Karen Huger is set to be sentenced in her DUI case on February 26, but an insider is not buying a new report going around ahead of the big day.
According to a new report, the “grande dame” from The Real Housewives of Potomac is alleging she has a problem with pills and asked the judge to take it easy for her sentencing.
She claims in court documents — obtained by In Touch — that losing her parents and “responsible leadership” on the reality show were a factor in her taking more antidepressants. She alleges this aided in her being arrested for driving under the influence.
“For many months, Ms. Huger was hoping to explain that she believes she drank in moderation; however, her difficulties that evening were the product of a combination of alcohol and a prescribed anti-depressant medication for depression,” her lawyers stated in the documents. “However, Ms. Huger eventually acquiesced to the legal advice of her counsel indicating that such circumstances might be mitigation – but is not a defense. This is because the taking of such a strong anti-depressant medication can amplify the effects of alcohol on one’s coordination. The taking of that prescribed medication is not a defense to DUI; to the contrary, it is more of a reason to avoid consuming alcohol before driving.”
They go on to explain she “started taking the prescribed dosages of medication” after a rape in college and still felt she was able to “continue to drink in moderation in social settings.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Over time, she started taking amounts of pills “beyond prescribed” recommendations due to losing her parents and the stress of being in the public eye on a reality show.
In the documents, Huger alleged to have stopped taking her antidepressant medicine the night before she checked herself into rehab and noted she started to have “withdrawals” four nights later.
An insider exclusively dished to OK! they’re not necessarily believing this new narrative.
“I've personally never known her to be on pills,” a source close to the situation shared, “but I have known her to be a drunk way before RHOP existed. At this point they are coming up with anything hoping it will stick.” The insider went on to remind people that Huger “admitted on the police footage she was lit.”
“She also refused the breathalyzer because she knew she far exceeded the drug and alcohol limit,” they added.
“They did her a favor on her third DUI by lessening the charges so that she wouldn't face conviction,” they noted of her last charge before this one. “You would've thought that would've been her wake-up call — but I guess she thought the ‘Grande Dame’ was a real thing and above the law and got lit and knocked down signs and hit a darn tree in the process.”
Regardless, the source is hopeful there will be a light at the end of the tunnel.
“The good news [is] maybe this will humble her and she continues to get the help she desperately has needed for many years,” they concluded. Huger faces up to two years in prison.