Karen Huger Is Not 'Known' to Be on Pills Despite New Report Swirling Ahead of DUI Sentencing: Source

Karen Huger is set to be sentenced in her DUI case on February 26, but an insider is not buying a new report going around ahead of the big day.

She claims in court documents — obtained by In Touch — that losing her parents and “responsible leadership” on the reality show were a factor in her taking more antidepressants. She alleges this aided in her being arrested for driving under the influence.

According to a new report, the “grande dame” from The Real Housewives of Potomac is alleging she has a problem with pills and asked the judge to take it easy for her sentencing.

“For many months, Ms. Huger was hoping to explain that she believes she drank in moderation; however, her difficulties that evening were the product of a combination of alcohol and a prescribed anti-depressant medication for depression,” her lawyers stated in the documents. “However, Ms. Huger eventually acquiesced to the legal advice of her counsel indicating that such circumstances might be mitigation – but is not a defense. This is because the taking of such a strong anti-depressant medication can amplify the effects of alcohol on one’s coordination. The taking of that prescribed medication is not a defense to DUI; to the contrary, it is more of a reason to avoid consuming alcohol before driving.”

They go on to explain she “started taking the prescribed dosages of medication” after a rape in college and still felt she was able to “continue to drink in moderation in social settings.”