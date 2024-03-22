'RHOP' Star Karen Huger's Terrifying Car Crash Scene Revealed: Photos
The scene of Karen Huger's shocking car crash has been revealed.
Following the terrifying Tuesday, March 19, ordeal which resulted in The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 60, being arrested for DUI, the area where Huger smashed her Maserati into a tree has been seen for the first time.
Photos obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal the median that sent the Bravo star's speeding Maserati out of control before hitting a tree 50 feet away while coming to a stop.
One of the residents who lives near the area claimed the accident could have been "catastrophic" because the median protects a heavily traveled pedestrian crossing used by children, parents with strollers and cyclists.
"She lost control of the car before the pedestrian crossing, hit the traffic island, and then hit the tree," the anonymous Potomac, Md., citizen told the outlet. "She went through the crossing without any control, and it could have been catastrophic. She did not slow down even though there were many warning signs that the crossing was coming up."
Huger was taken into custody following the scary ordeal and charged with several infractions for alleged negligence and reckless driving.
"At approximately 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers and Fire Rescue responded to the location of Oaklyn Drive and Beeman Woods Way in Potomac for a single-vehicle collision involving a 2017 Maserati," MCPD's public information director, Shiera D. Goff, said in a statement.
"The driver, Karen Huger, was taken into custody and transported to the 2nd District station in Bethesda, where she was arrested and cited for driving under the influence. She was then released," the statement continued before noting how Huger "refused a breathalyzer" at the time of arrest.
The reality star issued a lengthy statement addressing the crash in the hours following her arrest. "Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night's incident, but grateful to be alive today," she said of the situation," Huger said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers' Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami," she continued. "Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I'm hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!"
"I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life," Huger concluded.