'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Refused Breathalyzer Before Shocking DUI Arrest for Car Crash

According to the police report, the self-proclaimed Grande Dame was charged with several infractions for alleged negligence and reckless driving. Per the report, the reality star struck a median and crosswalk sign at an intersection before driving through and colliding with a sign off the roadway where the car came to a full stop.

Following the arrest, Huger gave a lengthy statement on Wednesday, March 20, about what happened when she got behind the wheel. "Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night's incident, but grateful to be alive today," she said of the situation.