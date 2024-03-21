'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Refused Breathalyzer Before Shocking DUI Arrest for Car Crash
Bravo fans were shocked by Karen Huger's DUI arrest.
According to a police source who spoke with RadarOnline.com, The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 60, reportedly refused a breathalyzer test after crashing her pricey Maserati into several street signs while driving in Maryland.
"At approximately 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers and Fire Rescue responded to the location of Oaklyn Drive and Beeman Woods Way in Potomac for a single-vehicle collision involving a 2017 Maserati," MCPD's public information director, Shiera D. Goff, told the outlet.
"The driver, Karen Huger, was taken into custody and transported to the 2nd District station in Bethesda, where she was arrested and cited for driving under the influence. She was then released," the statement continued before adding Huger "refused a breathalyzer."
According to the police report, the self-proclaimed Grande Dame was charged with several infractions for alleged negligence and reckless driving. Per the report, the reality star struck a median and crosswalk sign at an intersection before driving through and colliding with a sign off the roadway where the car came to a full stop.
Following the arrest, Huger gave a lengthy statement on Wednesday, March 20, about what happened when she got behind the wheel. "Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night's incident, but grateful to be alive today," she said of the situation.
- Kacey Musgraves Fans Cannot Get Over Her Striking Resemblance to Kyle Richards at the 2024 Grammys: 'Literally Twins'
- Gizelle Bryant Admits Shading 'RHOP' Frenemy Karen Huger Is 'Funny,' But She 'Appreciates' Their Relationship
- Ashley Darby Confronts The End Of Her Tumultuous Marriage In 'RHOP' Season 7 Trailer
"With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers' Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami," she continued. "Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree."
"I'm hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!" Huger noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life," the Bravo star concluded her statement.
TMZ obtained the statement from Huger about the crash.