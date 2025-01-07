'She Needs to Get Help!': Charrisse Jackson-Jordan Claims the 'Truth' About Karen Huger Will 'Come to Light' After DUI Videos Were Released
Real Housewives of Potomac fans were shaken to their core when videos from the night of Karen Huger’s DUI from March 19, 2024, were released. In the videos, Huger appears inebriated as she argued with authorities.
After those videos were released, OK! talked to Huger’s former costar and arch-nemesis Charrisse Jackson-Jordan to get her thoughts on the entire ordeal.
“It’s really sad because, what you see in those videos, that’s a normal day in the life of Karen Huger,” Jackson-Jordan shared, insisting she was not shocked by what she saw in them. When asked about the allegations that this isn’t Huger’s second DUI but rather her fourth — something Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant recently brought up on their “Reasonably Shady” podcast — Jackson-Jordan asserted this is true.
Noting she “technically has four DUI’s,” Jackson-Jordan explained that “one was actually reduced to a probationary type of thing so that you don’t have to encounter conviction.”
“With that being said, that was four times she got caught,” Jackson-Jordan elaborated. “And I’m just glad in all these years no one, including herself, was hurt. I’m happy for the mere fact that a hopefully she will never drive again and hopefully this is a wake up call for her that she needs to get help. It’s as simple as that.” Jackson-Jordan lamented how the pair have known each other “for years” and that Huger has worked to “present herself” on RHOP in a way that isn’t an accurate depiction of who she really is. As an example, she pointed to the fact that Huger doesn’t “drink a lot on camera” and that’s because “she knows once she gets going, she gets gone.”
“We’ll have to see how this all plays out on January 29,” Jackson-Jordan continued, referencing Huger’s sentencing date after she was found guilty on December 18, 2024. She added she was “surprised” that the state of Maryland let Huger “get away” with this behavior to this day, as Maryland is a “tough state” that “doesn’t play” when it comes to DUI’s. Adding she believes Huger “hates” her due to her having lived in Potomac for “20 years” and knowing the truth about her, Jackson-Jordan insists she doesn’t dislike Huger. “I think Karen is a funny person,” she shared. “But she needs to get help — and that’s the bottom line.”
Jackson-Jordan also addressed Huger using her mother dying as a way to possibly explain her DUI’s. “She always wants to blame her DUI’s on her mom dying, like she got into a conversation about her mom, got upset and drank too much,” she shared. “But her first DUI was before her mom even died, so… that doesn’t add up.” “What can I say?” Jackson-Jordan concluded. “The truth always comes to light.”