or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Charrisse Jackson.
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

'She Needs to Get Help!': Charrisse Jackson-Jordan Claims the 'Truth' About Karen Huger Will 'Come to Light' After DUI Videos Were Released

Composite photo of Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan.
Source: @officalkarenhuger/Instagram; @1charrisse/Instagram

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan claimed Karen Huger needs to get help.

By:

Jan. 7 2025, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Real Housewives of Potomac fans were shaken to their core when videos from the night of Karen Huger’s DUI from March 19, 2024, were released. In the videos, Huger appears inebriated as she argued with authorities.

After those videos were released, OK! talked to Huger’s former costar and arch-nemesis Charrisse Jackson-Jordan to get her thoughts on the entire ordeal.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Karen Huger.
Source: @officialkarenhuger/Instagram

Karen Huger was arrested for a DUI.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s really sad because, what you see in those videos, that’s a normal day in the life of Karen Huger,” Jackson-Jordan shared, insisting she was not shocked by what she saw in them. When asked about the allegations that this isn’t Huger’s second DUI but rather her fourth — something Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant recently brought up on their “Reasonably Shady” podcast — Jackson-Jordan asserted this is true.

Noting she “technically has four DUI’s,” Jackson-Jordan explained that “one was actually reduced to a probationary type of thing so that you don’t have to encounter conviction.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Charrisse Jackson-Jordan.
Source: @1charrisse/Instagram

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan hopes Karen Huger will never drive again.

Article continues below advertisement

“With that being said, that was four times she got caught,” Jackson-Jordan elaborated. “And I’m just glad in all these years no one, including herself, was hurt. I’m happy for the mere fact that a hopefully she will never drive again and hopefully this is a wake up call for her that she needs to get help. It’s as simple as that.” Jackson-Jordan lamented how the pair have known each other “for years” and that Huger has worked to “present herself” on RHOP in a way that isn’t an accurate depiction of who she really is. As an example, she pointed to the fact that Huger doesn’t “drink a lot on camera” and that’s because “she knows once she gets going, she gets gone.”

MORE ON:
Charrisse Jackson.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Karen Huger
Source: @officialkarenhuger/Instagram

Karen Huger will be sentenced on January 29, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

“We’ll have to see how this all plays out on January 29,” Jackson-Jordan continued, referencing Huger’s sentencing date after she was found guilty on December 18, 2024. She added she was “surprised” that the state of Maryland let Huger “get away” with this behavior to this day, as Maryland is a “tough state” that “doesn’t play” when it comes to DUI’s. Adding she believes Huger “hates” her due to her having lived in Potomac for “20 years” and knowing the truth about her, Jackson-Jordan insists she doesn’t dislike Huger. “I think Karen is a funny person,” she shared. “But she needs to get help — and that’s the bottom line.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Charrisse Jackson-Jordan
Source: @1charrisse/Instagram

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan claims she's shocked the state of Maryland let Karen Huger get away with this behavior to this day.

Jackson-Jordan also addressed Huger using her mother dying as a way to possibly explain her DUI’s. “She always wants to blame her DUI’s on her mom dying, like she got into a conversation about her mom, got upset and drank too much,” she shared. “But her first DUI was before her mom even died, so… that doesn’t add up.” “What can I say?” Jackson-Jordan concluded. “The truth always comes to light.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.