Karla Sofía Gascón Reveals Why She Skipped Selena Gomez's Star-Studded Wedding

photo of Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez.
Source: MEGA

Karla Sofía Gascón explained why she skipped Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding/

Profile Image

Nov. 22 2025, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Karla Sofía Gascón is setting the record straight about her absence from costar Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco. The actress attributed her no-show to professional commitments that she couldn’t shake off.

“I’m working,” Gascón, 53, told a reporter in Spanish at the Los40 Music Awards in Valencia, Spain.

image of Karla Sofía Gascón said she missed Selena Gomez’s wedding because she was 'working.'
Source: MEGA

Karla Sofía Gascón said she missed Selena Gomez’s wedding because she was 'working.'

She added that her busy schedule prevents her from seeing her family and implied that attending Gomez's wedding would carry significant financial pressure. “I would be ruined if I had to pay for [Gomez’s] wedding,” she admitted.

Source: @SELENAT0RSARMY/X
Gomez, 33, and Blanco exchanged vows in a picturesque ceremony in Santa Barbara back in September, attended by a host of stars including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

In stark contrast to the glamorous guest list, Gascón's absence stood out.

image of The Spanish actress explained that her schedule is so busy that she rarely sees her family.
Source: MEGA

The Spanish actress explained that her schedule is so busy that she rarely sees her family.

MORE ON:
Karla Sofía Gascón

Earlier this year, she and Gomez were at the center of feud rumors after an old tweet resurfaced in which Gascón allegedly referred to Gomez as a “rich rat,” following Gomez’s reunion with Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, at the 2022 Annual Academy Museum Gala.

“She’s a rich rat who plays the poor b---- whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife,” Gascón reportedly tweeted.

image of Karla Sofía Gascón also joked that paying for the wedding trip would have 'ruined' her.
Source: @selenagomez/ Instagram

Karla Sofía Gascón also joked that paying for the wedding trip would have 'ruined' her.

Accompanying these allegations, older tweets emerged in which Gascón commented on various sensitive topics, including George Floyd and Oscar diversity, triggering backlash and prompting her to issue an apology for her past remarks.

image of Old feud rumors resurfaced after past tweets allegedly showed the star insulting Selena Gomez.
Source: MEGA

Old feud rumors resurfaced after past tweets allegedly showed the star insulting Selena Gomez.

While Gascón claimed the tweets related to Gomez were fake, she and Gomez had a surprising reunion at the Oscars in March. The costars engaged in a friendly interaction, exchanging kisses on the cheek during their brief encounter, suggesting that any lingering tension may have been put to rest.

Martin recently gushed over the big day.

“It was a beautiful, beautiful wedding,” the actor, 80, told Entertainment Tonight in a November 19 interview. “She married a very lucky guy, but also a very talented and funny guy.”

Shortly after the wedding, Gomez shared a few pictures to social media.

“From writing my vows,” she captioned the October 3 Instagram post, “to leaving my wedding a little earlier than most.”

