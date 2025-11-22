Karla Sofía Gascón Reveals Why She Skipped Selena Gomez's Star-Studded Wedding

Article continues below advertisement

Karla Sofía Gascón is setting the record straight about her absence from costar Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco. The actress attributed her no-show to professional commitments that she couldn’t shake off. “I’m working,” Gascón, 53, told a reporter in Spanish at the Los40 Music Awards in Valencia, Spain.

Source: MEGA Karla Sofía Gascón said she missed Selena Gomez’s wedding because she was 'working.'

She added that her busy schedule prevents her from seeing her family and implied that attending Gomez's wedding would carry significant financial pressure. “I would be ruined if I had to pay for [Gomez’s] wedding,” she admitted.

Karla Sofía Gascón reveals she didn’t attend Selena Gomez’s wedding because she was working.



“I don’t go to my family’s weddings because you have to shell out, imagine if I had to pay at Selena’s, I’d go broke.” pic.twitter.com/2jnREWLOUw — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) November 9, 2025 Source: @SELENAT0RSARMY/X

Gomez, 33, and Blanco exchanged vows in a picturesque ceremony in Santa Barbara back in September, attended by a host of stars including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short. In stark contrast to the glamorous guest list, Gascón's absence stood out.

Source: MEGA The Spanish actress explained that her schedule is so busy that she rarely sees her family.

Earlier this year, she and Gomez were at the center of feud rumors after an old tweet resurfaced in which Gascón allegedly referred to Gomez as a “rich rat,” following Gomez’s reunion with Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, at the 2022 Annual Academy Museum Gala. “She’s a rich rat who plays the poor b---- whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife,” Gascón reportedly tweeted.

Source: @selenagomez/ Instagram Karla Sofía Gascón also joked that paying for the wedding trip would have 'ruined' her.

Accompanying these allegations, older tweets emerged in which Gascón commented on various sensitive topics, including George Floyd and Oscar diversity, triggering backlash and prompting her to issue an apology for her past remarks.

Source: MEGA Old feud rumors resurfaced after past tweets allegedly showed the star insulting Selena Gomez.

While Gascón claimed the tweets related to Gomez were fake, she and Gomez had a surprising reunion at the Oscars in March. The costars engaged in a friendly interaction, exchanging kisses on the cheek during their brief encounter, suggesting that any lingering tension may have been put to rest.