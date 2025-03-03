or
OK Magazine
Selena Gomez and 'Emilia Pérez' Costar Karla Sofía Gascón Have Quick Awkward Interaction at 2025 Oscars After Alleged 'Rich Rat' Diss

Composite photo of Selena Gomez and Karla Sofia Gascon
Source: abc;mega

'Emilia Pérez' took home two awards at this year's Oscars.

By:

March 3 2025, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Selena Gomez and Emilia Pérez costar Karla Sofía Gascón had a quick awkward interaction at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, March 2, after the latter's offensive tweets resurfaced.

Before the ceremony kicked off, Gascón was seen going up to the singer and fiancé Benny Blanco as they sat in their seats.

The Rare Beauty founder, 32, got out of her chair to greet the 52-year-old star and spoke to her briefly. She also appeared to whisper something before Gascón moved on.

This marked Gascón's first public appearance since her old tweets popped up that insulted the Muslim community, George Floyd and more.

She also once allegedly insulted the Disney Channel alum and her relationship with ex Justin Bieber.

"She’s a rich rat who plays the poor b---- whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife," she reportedly tweeted alongside a picture of Gomez with Hailey Bieber.

Gascón claimed the remark about the "Calm Down" singer was fake but apologized for her other past comments.

"As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain," she stated. "All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

This year's Oscars host, Conan O'Brien, wasn't afraid to poke fun at the drama during the big night.

"I loved Anora. I really did. Anora uses the f word 479 times. That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist: ‘You tweeted WHAT?'" the comedian joked.

Selena Gomez

"Karla Sofía Gascón is here tonight and Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, remember my name is Jimmy Kimmel," he quipped.

Gascón took the jokes in stride and didn't become visibly upset.

While Gomez never directly commented on her costar's alleged tweets about her, she confessed to The Hollywood Reporter that Gascón's scandal put a damper on awards season.

"I’m really good. Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done, and I’m just, I’m just grateful and live with no regrets," she explained.

Gascón lost Best Actress to Anora's Mikey Madison — however, she did win Best Actress for her role at the Cannes Film Festival.

Emilia Pérez took home two awards at this year's Oscars after being nominated in 13 categories: Best Original Song and Best Supporting Actress, which went to Zoe Saldaña.

Page Six reported on the costars' awkward moment at the Oscars.

