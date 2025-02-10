Selena Gomez Says 'Some of the Magic Has Disappeared' After 'Emilia Pérez' Costar Karla Sofía Gascón's Controversial Tweets Were Exposed
Selena Gomez spoke out on February 9 regarding the controversy surrounding her highly praised film Emilia Pérez, which is nominated for multiple Oscars this year.
In January 2025, the film started to garner negative press when past tweets from star Karla Sofía Gascón surfaced. Her posts included talking smack about Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.
“Some of the magic has disappeared,” Gomez said about the situation at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. “But I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done and I’m just grateful. I live with no regrets, and I would do this movie over and over again if I could.”
She went on to note “having someone see something in me besides the obvious” was a “special experience.”
“The director [Jacques Audiard] just really trusted me,” she added, “and I was so grateful because I’ve gotten to show people that I am capable of doing more. I hope this is just the beginning for me in this field.”
One of Gascón’s posts from November 2020 which surfaced — and has since been deleted — read, “I’m Sorry, Is it just my impression or is there more muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic.”
In another tweet from September 2020, the actress posted a photo of a Muslim family out to dinner, including a woman in a burka, which she seemed to have an issue with.
“Islam is marvelous, without any machismo. Women are respected, and when they are so respected they are left with a little squared hole on their faces for their eyes to be visible and their mouths, but only if she behaves. Although they dress this way for their own enjoyment. How DEEPLY DISGUSTING OF HUMANITY," she continued.
Talking about Floyd, whose death caused outrage in 2020, Gascón shared her hot take on the matter.
“His death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider black people to be monkeys without rights and consider policemen to be assassins,” she added. “They’re all wrong.”
As the first openly trans actor to ever be nominated for an Academy Award, she previously attacked the ceremony in 2021.
“More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films,” she wrote on X. “I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala.”
Gascón even posted about Gomez on social media, allegedly calling her a “rich rat.” However, she denied this to CNN en Español on February 1, stating the post was not hers.
“I have never said anything about my partner,” she said. “I would never refer to her that way.”
In the wake of the controversy, Netflix has distanced themselves from Gascón, as they're no longer financially supporting her during awards season.