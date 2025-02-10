Selena Gomez Says 'Some of the Magic Has Disappeared' After 'Emilia Pérez' Costar Karla Sofía Gascón's Controversial Tweets Were Exposed

In January 2025, the film started to garner negative press when past tweets from star Karla Sofía Gascón surfaced. Her posts included talking smack about Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.

“Some of the magic has disappeared,” Gomez said about the situation at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. “But I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done and I’m just grateful. I live with no regrets, and I would do this movie over and over again if I could.”

She went on to note “having someone see something in me besides the obvious” was a “special experience.”