Karlie Kloss Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Joshua Kushner
Karlie Kloss is officially a mother-of-two!
The supermodel, 30, and husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their second child to the world on Tuesday, July 11.
The 37-year-old shared the joyous news on Thursday, July 13, taking to Instagram to offer the first glimpse of their newborn. “Welcome to 🌎❤️ 7.11.23,” Kushner captioned the sweet snap of their baby wearing a blue beanie.
The couple announced they were expecting in May when Kloss debuted her baby bump at the 2023 Met Gala. Stunning in a black velvet gown with pearl accents, Kloss put her bump — and pregnancy glow — on fully display, cradling her growing belly on the carpet.
“Karlie has only told a few close friends about this pregnancy, she and Joshua are so excited to be expanding their family,” a source spilled at the time, adding: “Karlie is relieved that everyone will know now.”
Kloss and Kushner became first-time parents in March 2021 when they welcomed their son. The loved-up pair confirmed they were dating back in September 2012 after the stunner and investor attended the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show afterparty together.
Despite being together for years, Kloss and Kushner tend to keep their relationship on the down-low, offering rare glimpses of their low-key life together.
The former Victoria's Secret Angel addressed why she keeps her relationship with Kushner — the younger brother of Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner — out of the public eye in April 2018, acknowledging: “It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life."
“Caroline Herrera always says, 'A woman who’s an open book is boring.’ There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private life," she explained during an interview. "I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”
Three months after addressing their romance, Kloss announced Kushner popped the question. “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate,” she gushed via Instagram in July 2018, alongside a romantic photo of herself kissing her man with the sunset behind them. “I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍.”
The now-parents-of-two tied the knot in October 2018.