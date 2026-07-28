Karlie Kloss Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding After Surprise Appearance: 'They're an Amazing Couple'

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Karlie Kloss is finally addressing the wedding everyone has been talking about. The supermodel, 33, broke her silence about attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded July 3 wedding while appearing on the July 28, episode of Today, offering a rare glimpse into the couple's private celebration after weeks of speculation.

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'A Special Night'

Source: mega Karlie Kloss attended the July 3 wedding alongside her husband, Joshua Kushner.

When asked whether the ceremony was "a special night," Kloss politely sidestepped sharing any intimate details. "Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends' personal lives," she said. "But what I will say is that they're an amazing couple and I'm so happy for them. The brief comment marks the first time Kloss has publicly spoken about the highly anticipated nuptials since she was photographed arriving at New York City's Madison Square Garden alongside her husband, Joshua Kushner.

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A Once Inseparable Friendship

Source: mega Karlie Kloss' appearance at the wedding sparked speculation that she and Taylor Swift have reconciled.

Although Kloss declined to reveal details from inside the ceremony, her appearance at the wedding quickly became one of the event's biggest talking points. She stunned in a strapless metallic gold gown as she arrived with Kushner, fueling renewed speculation that she and Swift had repaired their once-close friendship after years of rumored distance. The pair were famously inseparable throughout the mid-2010s, regularly appearing together at public events and even sharing a Vogue cover. However, fans began questioning their friendship after Swift skipped both of Kloss and Kushner's wedding celebrations in 2018 and 2019.

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Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Source: mega Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot after three years together in an intimate New York City ceremony.

Swift, 36, and Kelce, 36, tied the knot after three years of dating in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and close friends. "The bride and groom's wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom," a statement from Swift's representative read. "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity." Swift completed her bridal look with custom Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry.

Family Took Center Stage

Source: mega The pair honored their family during the ceremony.